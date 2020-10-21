UVa men’s basketball team will face Florida in early season clash at Mohegan Sun

It’s about that time, Virginia basketball fans.

Tony Bennett and the Cavaliers will take part in their elongated national title defense beginning on Nov. 25. On Wednesday, the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and Gazelle Group announced a season-opening event that will occur at Mohegan Sun Arena in Connecticut, and the Cavaliers are one of the four teams included.

It appears that Virginia will face either Maine or Saint Peter’s on the first day of the season, Nov. 25. The Wahoos will then face Florida on Nov. 27.

UVa last faced Florida in 2017, when the Cavaliers fell to the Gators 65-39 in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. This year’s game will mark the first regular season meeting between the two teams.

Virginia played Maine a season ago, winning 46-26 at John Paul Jones Arena. The teams combined to make just 25 shots from the floor.

Mohegan Sun Arena will host multiple games this upcoming season, and the space is being dubbed “Bubbleville.” Given the spread of COVID-19, the host area is expected to provide a “controlled environment with teams and event staff adhering to tribal, government, and NCAA health and safety protocols and testing requirements,” according to a press release.