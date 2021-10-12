UVa men’s basketball team seeks offensive identity after loss of top 3-point threats

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — With 86% of the team’s 3-point shooting production gone from a season ago, Virginia guards Kihei Clark and Reece Beekman went to work on their jumpers this offseason.

“It’s improved,” head coach Tony Bennett said of Clark’s jump shot. “Is he Kyle Guy right now? No, but with his quickness he’s added, I think he gets it off quicker, he’s sounder with his form and hopefully it’ll show in games.”

Clark, a senior guard, made 20 shots from beyond the 3-point line last season, converting at a 32.3% clip. Beekman made nine shots from 3-point range, only shooting 24.3% from deep.

“That was a struggle for me last year,” Beekman said.

The sophomore says he worked on his shot every day this offseason. He studied the mechanics of his jumper, hoping to perfect his motion. He feels better about that aspect of his game after an offseason of work.

“It’s a confidence boost when you put the work in and you see it finally paying off,” Beekman said.

With the hard work also comes increased confidence.