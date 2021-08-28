 Skip to main content
UVa men’s basketball team gets commitment from Isaac Traudt, a four-star prospect from Nebraska
MEN'S BASKETBALL

UVa men’s basketball team gets commitment from Isaac Traudt, a four-star prospect from Nebraska

For the first time since 2016, the Virginia men’s basketball team’s recruiting class includes three top-100 players.

Isaac Traudt, a 6-foot-10 power forward with a versatile offensive game, verbally committed to UVa on Saturday morning.

The Nebraska native announced the news on social media, picking Virginia over programs such as North Carolina, Kansas and Creighton. He drew interest from many of the nation’s best programs.

Traudt joins combo guard Isaac McKneely and small forward Leon Bond as members of UVa’s 2022 recruiting class. McKneely verbally committed to Virginia in January, while Bond announced his intention to come to Charlottesville in July. 24/7 Sports considers all three players to be top-100 recruits, and each player is also considered a four-star prospect.

Virginia’s 2016 recruiting class included Kyle Guy, Jay Huff, De’Andre Hunter and Ty Jerome. All four of those players were four-star recruits in 24/7 Sports’ top 100. The quartet was instrumental in UVa’s national championship season.

Traudt fits well in Virginia’s offensive scheme as a big man with shooting prowess. He can step outside and make jump shots regularly. He’s also able to score in the post and attack the basket.

Defensively, Traudt moves well for someone of his size. His length helps on the defensive end, as he figures to be a strong rebounder and rim protector at the collegiate level.

Given his versatility on both ends, Traudt was understandably a top target for UVa in the 2022 recruiting class. Tony Bennett’s 2022 recruiting class looks the part of an elite group with Saturday’s addition.

