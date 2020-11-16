UVa men’s basketball notebook: Ty Jerome traded to Thunder

Four game times, networks set

The first four games of the Virginia men’s basketball season all have official game times and TV networks.

UVa’s season opens against Maine in Connecticut on Nov. 25. The game will tip off at 2 p.m. and will air on FloHoops.

The second game of Virginia’s season comes against Florida on Nov. 27. That game will air on ESPN. Interestingly, the Black Friday contest tips off at 11:30 a.m.

After competing in “Bubbleville” in Connecticut against Maine and Florida, Tony Bennett’s team comes home to Charlottesville. The Cavaliers host Saint Francis at 4 p.m. on Dec. 1. On Dec. 4, Virginia hosts Kent State at 6 p.m.

Both of UVa’s first two home games are set to air on the ACC Network.

NCAA Tournament changes

The NCAA announced Monday that it plans on holding the NCAA men’s basketball tournament in one single geographic location this spring, given the spread of COVID-19 and the risks associated with travel to various destinations. Currently, the NCAA is in talks with Indiana state officials to hold the tournament in the Indianapolis area.

Indianapolis was already scheduled to host this year’s Final Four.