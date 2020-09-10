UVa men’s basketball notebook: NCAA not sure about all-inclusive Big Dance, Wahoos target 2021 recruits

Not only is the NCAA not looking into an all-inclusive NCAA Tournament, the organization isn’t looking into expanding the field at all. Decisions can certainly change, but the statement doesn’t reflect positively on the chances of an all-inclusive tournament happening in the spring.

Logistically, setting up the event would be a massive challenge.

Even with the obstacles, ACC coaches like the idea. They’ll have to convince the NCAA, which doesn’t seem set on the idea, to change course for the all-inclusive event to occur.

2021 recruiting

Trey Kaufman, a four-star power forward from Indiana, announced his top 5 earlier this week. Virginia made the cut.

The athletic prospect listed UVa alongside Indiana, Indiana State, North Carolina and Purdue. At 6-foot-8, Kaufman possesses elite versatility. He shoots well from the outside, but he’s also a gifted passer and handles the ball adequately. He finishes effectively in the lane using post moves and cuts.

In addition to Kaufman’s list, the Cavaliers also made the cut for five-star shooting guard Trevor Keels. The Fairfax native listed the Cavaliers among his top three teams.

Duke and Villanova were the other two programs on Keels’ list.