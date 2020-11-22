UVa men’s basketball notebook: Mamadi Diakite agrees to two-way deal with Bucks

Virginia men’s basketball fans adore Mamadi Diakite.

Whether it’s his on-court growth while at Virginia or his game-tying basket against Purdue, fans love the recent UVa graduate.

When the NBA Draft began, some fans hoped Diakite would hear his name called in the second round. Instead, the Charlottesville favorite didn’t hear his name called on draft night.

Fortunately for Diakite, he learned of his professional destination shortly after the draft’s conclusion.

The former UVa men’s basketball star agreed to a two-way contract with the Milwaukee Bucks, according to multiple reports, including one from Yahoo Sports. A two-way deal means Diakite will spend time at the G-League level, while there are also opportunities for him to earn minutes on the NBA roster.

Despite playing multiple seasons at Virginia, Diakite is still a raw prospect with ample room for improvement. He showed growth last season when thrust into a larger role with the Cavaliers.

Diakite started all 30 games for the Wahoos last season, averaging 13.7 points and 6.8 rebounds per game, both career highs.