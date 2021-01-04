UVa men’s basketball notebook: Hokies, Hoos hope to make up matchup

Recent Virginia rankings

The first NET rankings of the season were released Monday, and UVa checks in at No. 45. The Cavaliers rank sixth among ACC squads.

Clemson comes in at No. 15, while Syracuse is No. 25. Louisville sits at No. 33 with Virginia Tech close behind at No. 34. N.C. State ranks 38th, and UVa rounds out ACC teams in the top 50 at No. 45.

Interestingly, Duke falls outside the top 100. The Blue Devils slide into the No. 115 position.

Virginia’s lone ACC game this season came against Notre Dame, which ranks 169th. That’s the worst ranking of all ACC squads.

In the AP poll, UVa moved up one spot to No. 22 after beating Notre Dame. Clemson and Virginia Tech are tied for 19th in the poll, while Duke checks in one spot ahead of UVa at No. 21. Florida State is ranked 25th.

March Madness in Indiana

The entire 2021 NCAA men’s basketball tournament will be held in Indiana, the NCAA officially announced Monday. Most of the games will be held in Indianapolis.