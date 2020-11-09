UVa men’s basketball notebook: Cavaliers ready for season opener at end of month

After a whirlwind ending to its 2019-20 season, the Virginia men’s basketball team is nearing a return to the court.

The Cavaliers haven’t played a game since March, when the COVID-19 pandemic ended its season before postseason play.

With a core group of contributors returning and Tony Bennett at the helm, the Wahoos enter the season with plenty of expectations.

As is standard, the Cavaliers say they’re ignoring the preseason hype, but they are excited for the season to tip off in the coming weeks. They returned to Charlottesville weeks ago, and they’re ready to take the court in meaningful games.

“It’s been crazy,” junior guard Kihei Clark said. “I went home for the most amount of time I’ve ever been home since I went here at UVa, but just been glad to be here on campus and be able to work with the guys. It’s been a great experience, something we’ll never forget. Looking back, we know we put in the work, and I know we can’t wait to get on the floor and compete.”

Competing and practicing during a pandemic requires health protocols not required during typical seasons. Distancing, limiting contact and mask-wearing are important for players and coaches ahead of this season.