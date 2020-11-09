UVa men’s basketball notebook: Cavaliers ready for season opener at end of month

After a whirlwind ending to its 2019-20 season, the Virginia men’s basketball team is nearing a return to the court.
The Cavaliers haven’t played a game since March, when the COVID-19 pandemic ended its season before postseason play.
With a core group of contributors returning and Tony Bennett at the helm, the Wahoos enter the season with plenty of expectations.
As is standard, the Cavaliers say they’re ignoring the preseason hype, but they are excited for the season to tip off in the coming weeks. They returned to Charlottesville weeks ago, and they’re ready to take the court in meaningful games.
“It’s been crazy,” junior guard Kihei Clark said. “I went home for the most amount of time I’ve ever been home since I went here at UVa, but just been glad to be here on campus and be able to work with the guys. It’s been a great experience, something we’ll never forget. Looking back, we know we put in the work, and I know we can’t wait to get on the floor and compete.”
Competing and practicing during a pandemic requires health protocols not required during typical seasons. Distancing, limiting contact and mask-wearing are important for players and coaches ahead of this season.
Bennett said despite some contact tracing of managers and a couple of student-athletes contracting the virus away from UVa during the summer, the Cavaliers have largely done well to reduce positive tests within the program. That’s reflected in overall UVa athletic numbers. The athletic department recorded just one positive COVID-19 test from Nov. 2-8.
“We’ve pretty much been able to practice without interruption,” Bennett said.
At the same time, it’s a challenge to coach during the pandemic. Typically, Bennett’s staff leads the team with a hands-on approach, whether it’s working a player through a drill or pulling them aside for a close conversation to explain a point.
“The connectedness is a challenge,” Bennett said, “You realize how much physical touch is important when you just like put your arm around a player or pat them on the back or whatever, and you don’t do that as much.”
Playing in 2020 requires patience and a willingness to follow the health protocols. In Bennett’s eyes, that’s all worth it as long as the Wahoos can play.
“You feel a little disconnected, but again, I always say it beats the alternative,” Bennett said.
Determining a rotation
With a little over two weeks until the start of the season, Bennett sounds like he’s taking an all-hands-on-deck type approach to the season. He didn’t name a starting unit Monday, but a few players seem like obvious candidates to start.
Clark, who played an important role in each of his first two seasons, should start at point guard. Sam Hauser, a Marquette transfer on the wing, likely lands a starting role. The same is true for center Jay Huff.
Outside of those three, Bennett possesses plenty of options within the rotation. At shooting guard, he can call on Tomas Woldetensae or Casey Morsell. Both saw time last season.
Kody Stattmann, another option at shooting guard, actually grew over the summer. He’s up to about 6-foot-8, and Bennett says he’s taller than Hauser.
At power forward and center, Justin McKoy, Kadin Shedrick and Francisco Caffaro figure to be in the mix for minutes.
UVa’s three marquee freshmen also figure to compete for minutes. Reece Beekman seems destined to back up Clark at point guard, while Carson McCorkle could find time at shooting guard.
Jabri Abdur-Rahim can score in multiple ways, making him an option at small forward or shooting guard.
“I think the best team will hopefully be put on the floor, and whether that’s nine, 10, eight, whatever, so be it,” Bennett said.
Bennett did mention that given the NCAA’s decision to award all winter sport athletes an extra year of eligibility regardless of playing time this season, redshirting doesn’t make much sense. A player who Bennett might’ve redshirted this season could very well see action in a few games since it won’t count against a player’s eligibility in future seasons.
“A redshirt year, I mean I guess you could, certainly if there’s an injury, but it’s neither here nor there to be honest if you’re going to get your eligibility back,” Bennett said.
UVa’s head coach didn’t rule out the possibility of Rice transfer Trey Murphy III becoming immediately eligible and potentially playing this season. Earlier this offseason, Murphy III and the coaching staff discussed having the transfer redshirt to gain strength in preparation for future seasons.
It’s possible that thinking could change given the eligibility decisions by the NCAA. If he’s deemed eligible, there’s a chance he could play sooner rather than later.
UVa No. 4 in AP poll
The preseason expectations are high for the Virginia men’s basketball team. The Wahoos enter the season as the No. 4 team in the preseason AP top 25. Villanova, which is expected to play UVa this season, checks in at No. 3. Baylor sits at No. 2 and Gonzaga enters the season as the top-ranked team.
The Cavaliers earned one first-place vote.
“It feels nice, but we know it doesn’t really mean much,” Clark said. “When it’s time to step out on the floor, our rankings don’t really matter. It’s just whoever plays better that day, so you gotta still prepare the right way and just come in with the same mindset every game.”
Three other ACC teams earned spots in the top 25.
Duke comes in at No. 9, giving the ACC a pair of top-10 teams. North Carolina slides in at No. 16 despite a lackluster 2019-20 campaign, and Florida State earns the No. 21 spot in the poll. The Seminoles finished first in the ACC a season ago.
