UVa men’s basketball adjusts to N.C. State, bounces back with win

Tony Bennett won’t budge when it comes to certain basketball principles.

Virginia’s men’s basketball coach believes games are won and lost defensively. He’s a strong believer in running half-court offensive sets, operating at a slow tempo that values efficiency. He wants a leader at point guard, someone who limits turnovers.

When it comes to finding ways to score in the half court, however, he’s more flexible.

That was on full display Wednesday night in a 64-57 win against N.C. State. The Cavaliers attacked the basket and shot 22 free throws one game after scoring 12 points in the paint and shooting just four free throws in a loss to Virginia Tech.

“Different defenses, teams you play against, they make you do different things,” Bennett said. “Virginia Tech was really good jamming the lane, physical and taking away the lane. This team pressured trying to get turnovers but sometimes the lane was a touch more open so you had to make some hard drives and the right decisions off of it.”

Jay Huff and Trey Murphy found success near the rim Wednesday, with Murphy slamming home a couple powerful dunks. The Rice transfer matched Sam Hauser with a team-high 18 points, and it only took Murphy eight shots from the floor to hit his scoring total.