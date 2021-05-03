UVa men’s and women’s tennis teams earn national seeds for NCAA Tournament

Virginia’s men’s and women’s tennis teams learned their NCAA Tournament draws Monday evening. Both programs earned national seeds, with the men’s program nabbing the No. 5 seed and the women’s team landing the No. 14 seed.
The men’s program will open their tournament at home against Fairleigh Dickinson. The match start time has yet to be announced. The Knights went 6-4 overall and 4-0 in the NEC, which they won to earn the conference’s automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.
Should UVa advance, it will host the winner of LSU and Stanford. The Tigers earned an at-large berth out of the SEC, while Stanford earned an at-large berth out of the Pac-12.
Virginia enters the tournament as a legitimate national title threat. The Cavaliers went 21-2 this spring, winning both the ACC regular-season title and the tournament championship. UVa went undefeated in ACC competition.
The Cavaliers boast a deep team, with a handful of elite players. Six players, including graduate student Carl Soderlund, have at least 11 singles wins this spring.
The UVa women’s tennis team earned the No. 14 seed. The Cavaliers will host Long Island University in the first round. The match start time has yet to be announced. LIU went a perfect 9-0 this spring, winning the NEC with a perfect 6-0 record.
Should UVa defeat LIU, the Cavaliers will host the winner of JMU-Tennessee in the second round of the tournament. JMU won the CAA this season, while Tennessee earned an at-large berth out of the SEC.
Virginia will be a tough out this week after a strong regular season and a good showing in the ACC Championships. UVa went 14-6 this spring and 9-4 in the ACC.
The Cavaliers are led by freshman sensation Emma Navarro. She’s among the top singles players in the nation, and she’s 17-1 as a singles performer this season. Sophomore Natasha Subhash packs a punch as the team’s No. 2 player. She’s 15-5 in singles this spring.
Hosting also offers UVa an advantage, as the Cavaliers don’t have to travel for the first two rounds. They’re an impressive 9-1 at home this spring.