UVa linebacker Charles Snowden out for season with broken ankle

Virginia linebacker Charles Snowden will miss the rest of the season with a broken right ankle. Snowden’s father shared the news on social media Saturday night, and UVa head coach Bronco Mendenhall shared Monday that Snowden underwent surgery on the injury, knocking him out for the year.

The recovery is expected to take about six months.

Snowden could return next season for a final year with the Wahoos due to NCAA eligibility relief, but he may instead decide to turn pro and prepare for an NFL career. He’ll make that decision in coming weeks and months.

“Charles’ influence on our program has been breathtaking in terms of maturity and growth, and in a lot of ways his own maturity and growth has matched that of the program,” Mendenhall said. “He came in as tall and thin and a basketball player, and he’s blossomed into a future NFL player with amazing leadership skills and a captain of our team in a four-year period.”

Snowden suffered the injury of the first quarter of Saturday’s victory over Abilene Christian. He missed the rest of the game, returning to the sideline for the second half wearing a cast and using crutches.