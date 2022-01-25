'UVa is about to do a lot of winning': Tony Elliott making a strong first impression with state's high school football coaches

His trips across the Commonwealth’s interstates from one high school to the next and onto another over the last week have been deliberate.

Tony Elliott’s aim, at least from the viewpoint of those prep coaches who have received visits from the new Virginia big whistle and his staff, is to change where the Cavaliers have recently fallen in the pecking order on the recruiting trail within the border of their home state.

“The impression I get is he’s going to do everything he can to keep these kids from going to Penn State or North Carolina,” Troy Taylor, the fifth-year coach at L.C. Bird High School in Chesterfield, said about Elliott, “and I think that’s what he’s going to do. He’s going to keep these kids in the state.”

Elliott and his assistants have already trekked east on Interstate 64 to two areas — Richmond and the 757 — that college coaches from around the country make a point to recruit, so they can scour, scout and then pitch some of the nation’s premier talent to leave home.

And in the past few years, that sell has worked.

According to Rivals.com, nine of the state’s 10 best prospects to sign this past December, did so with schools out of state. Five of the 10 including the top-rated prospect, Liberty Christian Academy (Lynchburg) offensive tackle Zach Rice, inked with Atlantic Coast Conference rival North Carolina. One apiece signed with national powers Alabama, Clemson and Notre Dame while one signed with Arizona State. Only Lord Botetourt (Daleville) offensive lineman Gunner Givens stayed in state by choosing Virginia Tech.

Including the 2022 recruiting class, over the last seven cycles, UVa has signed only two prospects rated within Rivals’ top 10 in Virginia. Both came last year when Life Christian Academy defensive end Bryce Carter and Episcopal (Alexandria) offensive lineman Logan Taylor penned with the Hoos.

In that same seven-cycle span, UNC secured 10 signees who rated as a top-10 player in Virginia. Penn State inked six while Ohio State, Clemson and Notre Dame signed five each.

“But meeting Coach Elliott,” Taylor said, “I can see why he got the job and why all the high school coaches in Virginia are going to love him. … The greatest recruiters build relationships with the high school coaches and even though he’s the head coach at UVa and making a lot of money, he’s coming to a high school and he’s one of us.”

Taylor’s sentiment seems to be the consensus and why after just one in-person encounter with Elliott, high school coaches feel the Elliott-led Cavaliers will be able to sign at least some of the state’s best players moving forward as he seeks to upgrade the talent on the roster and expectations for his team.

“I say this because of the non-verbal cues you get,” Salem (Virginia Beach) coach Marcus Johnson-Williams said of his visit with Elliott. “There was complete eye contact in him expressing that, ‘This is my goal and the culture I’m bringing to the University of Virginia.’ He said it’s a culture that’s focused on the state first and making sure there’s open-door access to the Virginia program for Virginia high school coaches. That’s what I got from him.”

Perhaps an example of Elliott’s understanding of needing to create bonds with the high school coaches in the Commonwealth is that he along with offensive coordinator Des Kitchings and defensive coordinator John Rudzinski are already scheduled to speak during The Championship Football Coaches Clinic — a clinic for the state’s prep coaches run by Taylor — next month in Richmond.

Taylor said he had no convincing to do and was able to easily set it up through Blanda Wolfe, UVa’s director of high school relations and a former coach at Varina High Schools.

“These guys are one of us,” Taylor said.

Said Sam Mickens, the 11th-year headman at Trinity Episcopal in Richmond: “UVa is about to do a lot of winning.”

‘Not easily swayed’

Mickens grew up in New Jersey and played at Union High School for the legendary Lou Rettino, who the New York Giants named an award after that they give to an outstanding high school each week during the football season. Rettino played for the Green Bay Packers and Vince Lombardi.

In college, Mickens went to Division III Montclair State and there he suited up for the well-respected coach Rick Giancola, who is one of four current college coaches — along with Columbia’s Al Bagnoli, UNC’s Mack Brown and Alabama’s Nick Saban — with at least 258 wins.

“I’ve been around a lot of successful dudes,” Mickens said, “so I’m not easily swayed.”

And during his rise through coaching and then transforming Trinity Episcopal into a winner with two VISAA state championships, Mickens’ squad has had regular drop-ins from some of the best coaches in the FBS. He’s also met some when he’s traveled to different clinics.

Mickens said in 2014, he met Clemson coach and Elliott’s former boss, Dabo Swinney, at a Nike clinic. According to Mickens, Swinney followed former Florida State coach Jimbo Fisher, who was fresh off leading the Seminoles to a national title, and ex-Georgia Tech coach Paul Johnson. Mickens was mostly there, he said, to listen to Johnson, because Johnson was going to discuss the triple option and Mickens was planning to run the triple option with his Titans team.

“Then, there’s this other guy who walks in and his plane was a little late,” Mickens recalled. “He said, ‘Put your stuff away. I talk nothing about football because if you talk football, you’re going to lose a lot more games than you’ll win.’ He was like, ‘I’m Dabo Swinney. I’m the head coach at Clemson.’

“And for the next hour, a room full of men — head coaches — were captivated and mesmerized by this guy. I walked out, and it comes up all the time on my Facebook [memories], but I put, ‘Just met the next national champion coach. Within five years, Clemson will win a national title,’ and they did. I think this is the same way. Coach Elliott has got the juice.”

Mickens, a history teacher on top of his football-coaching duties, said he’s been fortunate in his life to meet folks outside of football, too. He said he met former president Bill Clinton, and up until last week his time with Clinton and Swinney always stuck out above the rest.

“And then I met Coach Elliott,” Mickens said.

Beyond Elliott’s successful run as Clemson’s OC in which he helped the Tigers win a pair of national championships, he has an engineering degree and worked as an engineer at Michelin following his playing days and before hopping into coaching. He also overcame hardships during his youth in California before moving to South Carolina.

“However you feel about Clinton’s politics,” Mickens said, “he was notoriously one of the smartest men ever to hold that office. I have a photographic memory and I’m young enough to remember when he’d show up on the Arsenio Hall Show and it was like [Clinton] belonged. And then, he’d be in a meeting wherever and you could tell it was wealthy folks, and he belonged.

“And I feel like Dabo Swinney could walk into anywhere and make you feel comfortable, and that’s this guy. Coach Elliott was talking to all of us at the table, but individually. He’s an incredibly bright man and he’s a genius, but you don’t get that. He could’ve been talking to Joe Blow who works at the mill and I think the guy at the mill could understand his story.”

Taylor said when Elliott was visiting L.C. Bird, one of Taylor’s assistants was prepping for an interview for a head-coaching job at another high school.

Elliott, of course, only six weeks ago or so, was going through the same process at the college level.

“And when my assistant walked in, Coach Elliott said, ‘I’ve heard you’ve got a job interview,’” Taylor said. “He told him, ‘Be yourself and if it doesn’t work out, it wasn’t meant to be,’ and gave him some good advice.”

Mickens said not every coach or person who has as wide-ranging of a background that Elliott does can articulate it or pull from those different experiences in order to relate to the people he’s around.

“In my short time with [Elliott],” Mickens said, “I walked out after, made five phone calls and said, ‘The state of Virginia is in for a ride.’”

Trusting the assistants around him

During Elliott’s trip to Salem, in which Rudzinski, wide receivers coach Marques Hagans, defensive backs coach Curome Cox and defensive ends coach Chris Slade joined, Johnson-Williams said, Elliott took time to visit with some of the Sun Devils’ prospects briefly.

Johnson-Williams said it was a thrill for his players.

“It’s genuine excitement in the air when the head coach from the University of Virginia comes in here just to bump through and walk through,” he said. “There weren’t extended conversations, but the players appreciated that the head coach of a college program made it his mission to stop by and see Salem High School. And we have a tradition of producing some good talent.”

Taylor said Elliott was accompanied by running backs coach Keith Gaither to L.C. Bird and that while Elliott conversed a lot with Taylor and some of the other Skyhawks’ staff members, Elliott let Gaither handle inquiring about certain players at the school.

Gaither, a native of North Carolina who had other coaching stops at Winston-Salem State, Greensboro College and Elon, has recruited the state of Virginia before.

And so has most of Elliott’s staff, which is maybe a sign he’s comfortable letting them do the heavy lifting while he tries to establish relationships during a visit to a high school.

Taylor compared this UVa staff’s attitude toward recruiting the state to one of Frank Beamer’s vintage Virginia Tech staffs when the Hokies were cleaning up in the state.

Kitchings spent eight years as an N.C. State assistant coach, so he’s made trips into the Commonwealth to recruit. Cox, a former player at Maryland and an ex-assistant at Coastal Carolina, has ties to the region. Holdovers Hagans, linebackers coach Clint Sintim and offensive line coach Garett Tujague have recruited Virginia for the Cavaliers previously and are known throughout the state.

Johnson-Williams said Elliott made great decisions in regard to hiring coaches with solid reputations and can trust them to get the job done.

“Retaining Marques Hagans specifically,” Johnson-Williams said, “because I’m from Newport News, so I’ve known Marques Hagans for a long time and he’s a Hampton High School guy and a Peninsula guy, that was meaningful to me. And I can see that [Elliott's] vision for in-state recruiting is nothing more than first-class.”

Johnson-Williams added Elliott’s hiring of Slade, a former 757 star and recent high school coach himself at the Pace Academy in Atlanta, is already resonating with buzz around Virginia Beach, Norfolk and Newport News.

“Everybody on the Peninsula side knew who Chris Slade was,” Johnson-Williams said. “… In that 90s era, and we’re still trying to work back to it, but everyone knows him from that. And everyone also knows what he did for the community, at UVa and then on top of it, he had a great NFL career.”

Authentic from start to finish

The three high school coaches — Johnson-Williams, Taylor and Mickens — all agreed in their first interaction with Elliott, he came across only genuine and that his visit has set the stage for a good relationship between their respective schools and UVa.

Mickens said he’s probably got 10 to 12 future FBS players at Trinity now. Salem dispatches prospects onto colleges annually. And Taylor, who was the head coach at Meadowbrook High School before going to L.C. Bird, sent Morgan Moses to UVa and noted that because Bird alums like Jason Snelling and Ant Harris were great for the Cavaliers, he’d like to send more players to Charlottesville.

“And I don’t want to ever send a kid out of state to play at an FBS school,” Taylor said.

With Elliott’s personality, according to these high school coaches who’ve met him, Taylor and others might not have to their top players elsewhere anymore.

“We talked for an hour or whatever the allotted time he had was to be there,” Mickens said. “He used it, but we talked about the players for probably eight minutes, maybe 10 minutes. And the rest of it wasn’t anecdotal but we talked about a lot of things and by the end, in my opinion, I felt like I knew his character and I just said, ‘This is the guy I would want to play for.’”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.