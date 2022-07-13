UVa has some NFL-worthy talent on roster

Virginia has more than a few NFL prospects on its 2022 roster, according to talent-evaluators at the East-West Shrine Bowl.

On Wednesday, the annual postseason All-Star event released the East-West Shrine Bowl 1,000 to provide insight into the game’s scouting process. Typically, 1,000 all-star game eligible players are drafted, signed after the draft or invited to a rookie camp, so the list features 1,000 of college football’s best players who are eligible for this season’s Shrine Bowl as well as the 2023 NFL Draft.

Seven Cavaliers—quarterback Brennan Armstrong, defensive end Kam Butler, linebacker Nick Jackson, cornerback Anthony Johnson, wide receiver Billy Kemp IV, safety Coen King and wide receiver Keytaon Thompson—were listed.

Armstrong is the headliner of the group following the signal-caller’s decision to return to school for a fifth season with the Hoos after setting the school’s single-season passing record and mark for passing touchdowns last year.

He was also invited to and in attendance at the Manning Passing Academy last month.

One of Armstrong’s top targets is Thompson, the former quarterback who transitioned so smoothly to a do-it-all role for UVa. Thompson recorded 78 catches for 990 yards and also carried the ball 39 times for 247 yards last year.

Kemp IV tallied 141 receptions over the last two years.

On the defensive side, Jackson was the Atlantic Coast Conference’s top tackler in 2021 while Johnson and King are veteran secondary defenders for the Hoos. Butler transferred from Miami (Ohio) to UVa earlier this offseason, and for the RedHawks, he was an All-Mid-American Conference selection three times. Last year, he had 14 tackles for loss and eight sacks.

After last season, two former Cavaliers, tight end Jelani Woods and defensive back Nick Grant participated in the East-West Shrine Bowl. Woods was selected in the third round of the NFL Draft by the Indianapolis Colts.

UVa’s ACC Kickoff attendees revealed

On Wednesday, the ACC announced Armstrong, Thompson and Jackson in addition to first-year coach Tony Elliott will represent UVa at the league’s Kickoff—media days—event in Charlotte.

Virginia will be in attendance on Thurs., July 21 when the Coastal Division teams are set to speak. The day before, Atlantic Division team representatives will go through the event.

Transfer pitcher commits to Hoos

Former Coastal Carolina pitcher Nick Parker, a 5-foot-11 right-hander, announced his commitment to the Virginia baseball program on social media on Tuesday.

Parker was a mainstay in the Chanticleers’ rotation, logging 15 starts this past spring. He went 6-3 with a 4.45 ERA and was at his best late in the season.

At the same Greenville Regional the Cavaliers competed in, Parker kept Coastal Carolina alive in its elimination game against host East Carolina. Parker struck out 10 and limited ECU to three hits over eight shutout innings to earn a victory and end the Pirates’ winning streak at 20 games while setting up a decisive winner-take-all contest the next day.

In his previous start against South Alabama, Parker tossed seven innings of one-run ball.

He’s the latest notable addition via the transfer portal in preparation for 2023 for UVa, joining James Madison outfielder/first baseman Travis Reifsnider and Northwestern center fielder Ethan O’Donnell who committed earlier this summer.