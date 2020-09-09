UVa getting closer to determining starters on special teams

The same story describes the competition at punt returner. Kemp IV returned 23 punts for 137 yards last season, but he’s not a lock to earn the starting spot this season.

James Madison transfer D’Angelo Amos comes to UVa after being one of the most dynamic punt returners at the FCS level. He ranks second all-time at JMU with 1,259 career punt return yards, and he averaged 16.6 yards per return during his career as a Duke.

Amos took five of his 76 returns back for touchdowns, and he posted a return of at least 80 yards in both 2018 and 2019. He’s firmly in the competition at punt returner. Simpson and Kelly Jr. are both involved in the competition as well.

“Right now for punt return we’re trying to just figure it out, just give guys as many reps as possible,” Brumfield said.

He expects the Cavaliers to make a decision at the position in “a couple of days.”

With Kemp IV holding the job a season ago, Brumfield noticed a fire within the returner when UVa added both Simpson and Amos into the mix as transfers.