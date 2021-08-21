UVa football position previews: Special teams

“He’s done a phenomenal job just getting back to the mechanics, getting fit,” UVa director of track & field and cross country Vin Lananna told The Daily Progress in May.

Going from football to sprints, which Kelly Jr. hadn’t run in three years, was a challenge, but Lananna enjoyed working with the former wide receiver and returner this spring.

“He has rolled up his sleeves and really tried to make an impact,” Lananna said.

With Kelly Jr. putting football behind him, it’s an open competition at kickoff returner even as the calendar moves to the late stages of August.

Demick Starling, a sophomore with a track background, has speed similar to Kelly Jr. He’s one of the six or seven players battling for the kickoff return job.

Other players battling at the spot include running back Ronnie Walker Jr. Mendenhall typically likes looking at wide receivers and running backs at the return position because they often possess the athleticism and vision needed to find success in the role.