UVa football position previews: Special teams

Replacing Joe Reed in the return game proved nearly impossible for the Virginia football team in 2020.
Finding a kickoff returner in 2021 continues to offer a challenge for head coach Bronco Mendenhall.
“Kick return is yet to be determined,” Mendenhall said Friday. “I’m not close enough to name a starter, a backup or a third yet, so we have a significant amount of work to do there.”
In 2019, the Cavaliers averaged 28.7 yards per kickoff return, which was the second-best mark nationally. Reed took two returns for touchdowns. In 2020, UVa averaged 23.2 yards per return, the 32nd-best mark in the country. While not abysmal, Virginia didn’t score a touchdown in the return game and lacked the consistent explosiveness it had with Reed.
ESPN’s efficiency metrics rated Virginia’s special teams unit No. 76 in terms of efficiency. It wasn’t a terrible performance in 2020, but the group was 13th in 2019.
For a team confident in its offense and defense entering the fall, finding consistency in the third phase of the game could be the difference between contending for the ACC Coastal Division title and struggling against top-tier foes.
At kick returner, there isn’t a certainty, especially with Tavares Kelly Jr. no longer with the football program. Kelly Jr. ran track & field for the Wahoos in the spring after leading UVa with 11 kickoff returns in 2020.
“He’s done a phenomenal job just getting back to the mechanics, getting fit,” UVa director of track & field and cross country Vin Lananna told The Daily Progress in May.
Going from football to sprints, which Kelly Jr. hadn’t run in three years, was a challenge, but Lananna enjoyed working with the former wide receiver and returner this spring.
“He has rolled up his sleeves and really tried to make an impact,” Lananna said.
With Kelly Jr. putting football behind him, it’s an open competition at kickoff returner even as the calendar moves to the late stages of August.
Demick Starling, a sophomore with a track background, has speed similar to Kelly Jr. He’s one of the six or seven players battling for the kickoff return job.
Other players battling at the spot include running back Ronnie Walker Jr. Mendenhall typically likes looking at wide receivers and running backs at the return position because they often possess the athleticism and vision needed to find success in the role.
Billy Kemp IV, a slot receiver, is expected to be the punt returner after handling that role last season. He only averaged five yards per punt return, but he does well to secure the ball. That’s part of the goal on punt returns, to simply ensure UVa regains possession of the football.
“Billy has been here a long time,” Mendenhall said. “He’s made a lot of plays, and he’s very productive.”
Mendenhall trusts Kemp IV at punt returner.
He’s gaining trust in his other specialists as well.
At punter, Florida graduate transfer Jacob Finn leads the competition. Finn averaged 46.2 yards per punt while in Gainesville. The Gators ranked third nationally in net punting last fall with Finn as the team’s primary punter.
Justin Duenkel is expected to be the starting kicker for both kickoffs and field goals. He’s yet to attempt a field goal during his UVa career, but he possesses a strong leg and made his one extra point attempt in 2019. He also handled kickoff duties for much of 2020. Of his 43 kickoffs, 26 went for touchbacks.
Danny Caracciolo is back after serving as the long snapper on all of UVa’s field goals and extra points last season. Tucker Finkelston handled long-snapping duties on punts, and he’s also back for the Wahoos.
Reed’s presence in the return game made UVa’s special teams unit dangerous in 2019, and the Cavaliers ended up winning the Coastal Division.
Virginia hopes improved special teams play this fall could lead to a similar fate.