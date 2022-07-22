UVa football notes: Linebacker Nick Jackson eyes third-straight 100-tackle season

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Consecutive seasons with 100-plus tackles takes consistency and extreme effort above all else, Virginia linebacker Nick Jackson said Thursday.

Jackson, the senior whose 117 takedowns topped the Atlantic Coast Conference last fall and whose 105 tackles were second most in the league the year before, can make it three straight campaigns with more than 100 tackles this coming season.

“I just try to be mobile,” he said. “I think I can make plays wherever the field is. I think I can make plays against the pass and I can run down running backs. I can make plays on the perimeter and then I can be fluid in the box. I just think being consistent and physical in the box has allowed me to make plays and maximize those opportunities.”

This summer, Jackson said, he’s prioritized running to increase his endurance in order to play at his best for the 70 to 80 snaps he expects to be on the field for each Saturday.

“And you’ve got to play every snap like it’s your last,” Jackson said. “It’s the matter of fact in this sport we’re playing. Anything can happen at any moment and nothing is guaranteed, so playing every snap like it’s your last is why. I want to play for my brothers and those guys over there are counting on me every single time to try and make the play, so if I’m not running as hard as I can, I’m doing something wrong.”

There are other obstacles — like the opponent and the ways the rules have shifted to protect offensive players — that can create issues for an aggressive, tackling linebacker like Jackson.

He said there’s no particular style in which he tries to bring opponents down, though.

“Any way possible, man,” the Atlanta native said with a laugh.

“These are some big backs,” he said, “and some big tight ends and some big dudes. But, it’s about getting low and being physical, trying to strike the ball and get a forced fumble or something like that. That’s how it is. It’s driving your feet and hoping the guy goes down.”

• • •

■ Jackson said his position group is young, but coming along. He said fellow middle linebacker Josh Ahern, “has changed his body completely to make a lot of different plays.” At the bandit position, Jackson pointed to Chico Bennett as one to watch. Bennett and Jackson have competed in the weight room throughout the summer to see who can lift more weights.

“We’re going at it,” Jackson said, “and not trying to let the other person lift more. But Chico is explosive, he’s electric and he’s a freak athlete.”

■ Virginia wide receiver Keytaon Thompson said he received feedback from the NFL on the heels of making his decision to stay with the Cavaliers for 2022.

Thompson said the NFL advised him to improve his blocking fundamentals and run better routes.

“A whole lot of stuff,” he said, “but I’ve been focusing on those things throughout the offseason and I think I’ll be able to improve on those this upcoming season.”

He is on his fifth college head coach in as many years, having spent time at Mississippi State under Dan Mullen, Joe Moorhead and shortly for Mike Leach before transferring to UVa to play for Bronco Mendenhall and now Tony Elliott.

Elliott, a former wide receiver and wide receivers coach, said he is working closely with Thompson, the ex-quarterback, to enhance his fundamentals at the position.

“I already know you are a great football player,” Elliott said. “You have a great football mind. He started as a quarterback. He just has that sense. He has that knack. Now, can we add the technical aspect of it to complete your game?

“He has everything he needs to be dominant and successful at this level, but I desire for him to accomplish his goals beyond the University of Virginia, and I don't just want him to get to the NFL. I want him to stay in the NFL. He needs to just continue to improve the small technical aspects, because he has all the big things.”

■ Elliott said the group of receivers at UVa is built differently than any group of receivers he had in seven years as Clemson’s offensive coordinator.

“At Clemson, we had a lot of similar guys. A lot of guys were alike there,” he said. “But there’s a lot of versatility in this receiver room at UVa, and talent wise, I think it’s up there. It might not look like it on paper, but [Dontayvion] Wicks is a talent and [Thompson] is a unicorn. We didn’t have one that versatile [at Clemson].”

Elliott also mentioned Billy Kemp’s return from injury after missing the spring should help the Hoos and that junior Demrick Starling has improved this offseason and can really run.

■ When Elliott was asked about how he’s tried to guide UVa in its effort to improve in-state recruiting, he mentioned usual factors like forming genuine relationships with high school coaches throughout the state, being persistent and having a social media presence.

But he also said it’s the Cavaliers’ job to introduce their brand of football to current prospects trying to make a college decision by playing well on the field.

“They don’t know the Chris Slades of the world,” Elliott said. “They don’t know the Marques Hagans’ of the world, right? But hopefully, we can do a good job on the field and they can know Brennan Armstrong, [Thompson], Nick Jackson, so it’s a lot of things we’re trying to do to put every effort forward in each of those areas to help improve the brand, make sure we have the product on the field and then we create an environment that when they get there, they feel the message and not just hear it.”

■ About the Commonwealth Clash and UVa’s rivalry with Virginia Tech, Elliott said he understands the importance of the game and from his point of view, he was part of a very similar rivalry between Clemson and South Carolina.

■ If this past December’s First Responder Bowl was any indication, Louisville offensive lineman Caleb Chandler believes Virginia hired an excellent defensive coordinator.

John Rudzinski left the same post he held at Air Force for the Cavaliers this offseason after the Falcons knocked off the Cardinals, 31-28, in the postseason bout. In the red zone, Air Force limited Louisville to one touchdown in three chances.

“It’s how disciplined they were,” Chandler said of Rudzinski’s Air Force unit on Wednesday. “They were very, very gap sound and very disciplined.”

Chandler said the Falcons featured talented players along their defensive line, but what stood out most was the mistake-free nature of their defense.

“Their linebackers were so gap-sound and disciplined,” Chandler said, “and really their whole defense was gap-sound and disciplined. That’s the one thing I really remember and I give them a lot of credit for.”