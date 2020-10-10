UVa football notebook: Wolfpack make Wahoos pay for turnovers

“I was just told that Brennan was out for the game,” Mendenhall said. “I don’t know any more information at this point. I thought Lindell did a really nice job of leading our team and giving us a chance to fight back and to possibly change the outcome and to come from behind. He did a really nice job, showed a lot of courage, a lot of grit and saw the field well.”

Stone wasn’t as complimentary of his own performance.

“I think I left a lot out there, put our defense in bad positions,” Stone said. “I thought we moved the ball effectively at some points, but there was a lot more that could’ve been done.”

The right-handed quarterback says he’s looking forward to owning his mistakes Saturday and working to improve his game. Even with a goal of improving, Stone improved dramatically on his previous performance.

Entering Saturday, Stone was just 4-of-12 for 31 yards and three interceptions in his Virginia career. He stepped up and showed improvement Saturday.

COVID-19 and injury update

Just like last week at Clemson, seven UVa players were unavailable for competition due to COVID-19. There were no new positives from last week, however.