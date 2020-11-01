UVa football notebook: Transfers play key role in Cavaliers' upset win over Tar Heels

Virginia needed an offensive explosion Saturday to keep up with Sam Howell and North Carolina’s high-powered attack. A depleted secondary left UVa in a tough position, but the Cavaliers won a shootout against Howell and the Tar Heels.

Bronco Mendenhall’s group fought extremely hard, gutting out a 44-41 victory to vanquish its four-game losing streak. It was a gritty performance from a team desperate for a victory.

“It’s just more fun,” Mendenhall said of winning. “Let’s just face it, it’s just more fun. I like to see our players when they work so hard have fun, and I love to see them smile, and I love to see them carry themselves in a way that they’re proud of the outcome. There have been so many really cool plays that I can celebrate with them in team meetings, but it’s not the same when the world doesn’t see them.”

Transfers made plays all over the field for Virginia in its upset over the Tar Heels.

Offensively, Keytaon Thompson carried the ball 10 times for 43 yards and a touchdown. He also converted the critical fourth-and-short on a fake punt late in the contest to clinch UVa’s win.

“He’s becoming one of the cultural examples that we can present when a player comes into our program,” Mendenhall said.