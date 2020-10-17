UVa football notebook: Three-QB system ignites Cavaliers' ground game

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A slow start and a woeful finish bookended a respectable second and third quarters for the Virginia football team Saturday. The Wahoos fell to Wake Forest 40-23 despite outscoring the Demon Deacons 17-9 across the middle two quarters.

Virginia falls to 1-3 on the season with the loss, losing three consecutive games for the first time since the end of the 2017 season. The schedule won’t get any easier as ranked Miami and North Carolina teams arrive next for the Wahoos.

Saturday’s effort wasn’t nearly good enough to beat a ranked team, and it wasn’t even enough to stay within 10 points of a Wake Forest team (2-2, 1-2 ACC) that entered the night winless in the ACC.

“We all know we know we got to put our noses down and get to work and get this culture back where it needs to be,” sophomore defensive tackle Jowon Briggs said.

There were a few building blocks for the Cavaliers, however.

UVa opted to use three quarterbacks Saturday. Lindell Stone earned the start with Brennan Armstrong injured. Given Stone’s lack of rushing ability, the Cavaliers used both Keytaon Thompson and Iraken Armstead as runners.

The decision to utilize three quarterbacks sparked the rushing attack.