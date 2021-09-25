UVa football notebook: Student section a bright spot in 20-point loss

Friday nights aren’t always ideal for college football attendance.

Fans from out of town might not be able to make the trip due to work obligations, putting pressure on the student section to come out in droves. While there were thousands of empty seats Friday night in Charlottesville — Scott Stadium holds 61,500 people and the official attendance for UVa-Wake Forest was 38,699 — the student section impressed.

The hill and student section were packed Friday, bringing energy during the first half against Wake Forest.

As the game progressed, and the Demon Deacons pulled ahead, the energy evaporated. By the time Wake Forest completed its 37-17 win over UVa, the stadium was mostly empty.

“I was so thankful for the crowd and the energy, and we were trying to give them every chance to stay with us and into the game," Virginia head coach Bronco Mendenhall said, "but the reality is I didn’t have our team executing well enough to maintain the home-field advantage.”

Mendenhall’s program had won 14 of its last 15 games at home entering the game. The Cavaliers climbed to the top of the Coastal Division in 2019, going 7-0 at home.