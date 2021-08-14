UVa football notebook: Keytaon Thompson shines at practice, plus injury updates

Keytaon Thompson sliced through the defense during a passing drill early in Friday night’s Virginia football practice, proving difficult to cover in open space.

The sight isn’t unusual, according to his teammates.

“He can do it all,” Virginia cornerback Darrius Bratton said. “We really have to dial in on him to see where he’s gonna go. He’s a big part of our offense.”

The drill, which looked like a red-zone 7-on-7 drill or something close to it, wasn’t completely dominated by Thompson and the offense, though. Tight end Grant Misch bobbled one pass, dropping the ball. Linebacker Nick Jackson nearly intercepted the pass, but the football fell through his hands, leading his defensive teammates to give him grief on the sideline for not completing the play.

Later in that portion of practice, linebacker Elliott Brown snagged an interception for the defense. Brown has made a strong case to be a starting linebacker, according to head coach Bronco Mendenhall. Misch made up for his drop as the practice went on, making a couple nice catches over the middle.