UVa football notebook: Highs and lows define season-opening victory

Standing at 6-foot-7, Davis made perhaps the biggest impact of the evening. The freshman ripped down four receptions for 101 yards and a pair of touchdowns. The unheralded recruit looked the part of an ACC talent all evening, using his size to take advantage of Duke’s depleted secondary.

“I’m really proud of him and what he’s done already, and I think he’s gonna be a great player,” Armstrong said.

Running the rock

Last season UVa ranked in the bottom 15 nationally in rushing yards per game, averaging just over 120 yards per contest. The Cavaliers opened the 2020 season making a push toward a 200-yard rushing performance.

Wayne Taulapapa carried the ball 16 times for 95 yards and a pair of touchdowns. The 95 rushing yards set a career-high for the junior running back.

“First and foremost, the o-line really did their job tonight,” Taulapapa said. “We talked about it all offseason, the work that they’ve been putting in. Just excited to see them really get push, especially with Brennan his first time out there we knew had to give him some sort of confidence.”

Armstrong ran well, too. The redshirt sophomore quarterback ran 10 times for 47 yards and a touchdown.