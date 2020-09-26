UVa football notebook: Highs and lows define season-opening victory

After a long offseason and multiple postponed season openers, the Virginia football team finally began its season Saturday.
Despite expected rust and sloppy mistakes, the Cavaliers did more than enough well to beat Duke, 38-20.
Virginia’s defense decided forcing five turnovers against the Blue Devils last season wasn’t nearly enough as they racked up seven takeaways on Saturday. Between seven turnovers and 450 total yards, Bronco Mendenhall’s team moved to 5-0 in ACC openers under his watch.
The win puts UVa at 1-0 overall and 1-0 in the ACC with an ACC Championship Game rematch looming with Clemson next Saturday.
Let’s cover the basics from the win over Duke.
Armstrong’s debut
The Brennan Armstrong era at Virginia began Saturday. It went how you might expect a redshirt sophomore’s first college start to go.
Throughout the night, the left-handed quarterback had highs and lows.
He completed 24 of his 45 passes for 269 yards. He found freshman wide receiver Lavel Davis Jr. for two touchdowns, but he also tossed two interceptions.
On the ground, Armstrong showcased quickness and a willingness to lower his shoulder. He turned 10 carries into 47 yards and a touchdown.
Armstrong’s debut ended with a victory, and he showcased raw talent, but there’s plenty to work on ahead of next week.
“He’s tough, he’s competitive and he’s resilient,” Mendenhall said. “It was a slow start. Momentum was being generated with every repetition and there’s lessons that were being learned the whole step of the way.”
Newcomers make impact
A few newcomers made significant contributions in their first games as Virginia Cavaliers.
James Madison transfer D’Angelo Amos came up with a diving first-half interception. The safety finished the game with seven tackles in addition to the interception.
“I actually thought he undercut too soon and the ball was gonna go over him for a touchdown,” Mendenhall said of Amos' interception. “Just proved I’m wrong maybe more often than not, but it was an amazing play.”
Fellow JMU transfer Adeeb Atariwa worked into the defensive line rotation and added two tackles.
Central Michigan transfer tight end Tony Poljan was a reliable target over the middle, securing four receptions for 44 yards.
Towson transfer Shane Simpson caught a pair of balls for 11 yards while also carrying the rock eight times for 36 yards.
Standing at 6-foot-7, Davis made perhaps the biggest impact of the evening. The freshman ripped down four receptions for 101 yards and a pair of touchdowns. The unheralded recruit looked the part of an ACC talent all evening, using his size to take advantage of Duke’s depleted secondary.
“I’m really proud of him and what he’s done already, and I think he’s gonna be a great player,” Armstrong said.
Running the rock
Last season UVa ranked in the bottom 15 nationally in rushing yards per game, averaging just over 120 yards per contest. The Cavaliers opened the 2020 season making a push toward a 200-yard rushing performance.
Wayne Taulapapa carried the ball 16 times for 95 yards and a pair of touchdowns. The 95 rushing yards set a career-high for the junior running back.
“First and foremost, the o-line really did their job tonight,” Taulapapa said. “We talked about it all offseason, the work that they’ve been putting in. Just excited to see them really get push, especially with Brennan his first time out there we knew had to give him some sort of confidence.”
Armstrong ran well, too. The redshirt sophomore quarterback ran 10 times for 47 yards and a touchdown.
Virginia finished the game with 188 yards on the ground. Improved rushing was an emphasis for the coaching staff this preseason, and the results showed improvement in the team’s first game of the season.
Replacing Joe Reed
Without Joe Reed at kickoff returner, Tavares Kelly Jr. took the role tonight. He fumbled the first kickoff return of the night, and the Cavaliers went to Simpson at the position after Kelly Jr.’s miscue.
UVa didn’t take a return out of the end zone the rest of the game. Life without Reed at kick returner is off to a shaky start and an area for improvement heading into next week’s contest with Clemson.
Mendenhall said he didn’t say anything to Kelly Jr. after the error.
“It would be different if I didn’t think he cared,” Mendenhall said. “That’s usually when I speak up, but when I know they care and they make a mistake, then I usually just encourage.”
