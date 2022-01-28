UVa football notebook: Flores excited to be part of Cavaliers' retooled offensive line

He aspires to reach the NFL, and John Paul Flores said his best chance to do so is by spending his final two seasons of college football at Virginia.

He announced his commitment to the Cavaliers on social media Thursday evening.

Flores said he’s thrilled he’ll have a chance to compete immediately for a starting job once he arrives at UVa this summer since the Hoos are retooling their entire offensive front.

“That was huge for me,” he said, “with having the end goal in mind. The league is the end goal and that’s why I decided to transfer from Dartmouth to go to a bigger school to play against a little bit better competition. Hopefully, I’ll develop more and set myself up for the future.”

He said it won’t hurt to block in front of returning standout quarterback Brennan Armstrong either.

Earlier this month, Armstrong decided he’d stay for another year of school instead of declaring early for the NFL Draft.

“Having the opportunity to block for a first- or second-round guy next year,” Flores said, “and just having eyes on you constantly helps. And giving [Armstrong] good protection and everyone else they have at the skill positions the time and the area they need to work to showcase their skills is a huge bonus.”

Flores chose the Cavaliers over 16 other FBS offers from schools including Buffalo, Central Michigan, East Carolina, SMU, Temple and Western Michigan.

He became the seventh offensive lineman — and second via the transfer portal — to pledge to UVa since Jan. 21. Georgetown transfer Mac Hollensteiner announced his commitment this past Sunday. Both Flores and Hollensteiner figure to be part of offensive line coach Garett Tujague’s plans for this fall.

Flores started 20 games at left tackle for the Big Green between this past season and 2019. The Ivy League didn’t play in 2020 due to coronavirus concerns. This past fall, he was an All-Ivy League second-team choice for Dartmouth’s conference championship squad which finished ranked No. 20 in the final Stats Perform FCS Top 25. Hollensteiner played right tackle for the Hoyas.

On the high school side, UVa earned commitments from Skyridge’s (Lehi, Utah) Tapuvae Amaama, St. Thomas Aquinas’ (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.) Dawson Alters, Camden County’s (Kingsland, Ga.) Noah DeMeritt, Oak Grove’s (Hattiesburg, Miss.) McKale Boley and Hillcrest’s (Simpsonville, S.C.) Houston Curry.

Amaama posted a video to Twitter on Thursday, in which he tells new UVa coach Tony Elliott, who is seated next to Amaama, that he’s committing. Elliott claps and then Tujague enters the frame from the left to give Amaama a bearhug.

Flores said when he told Tujague he was going to play for the Cavaliers, that Tujague gave him a great reaction as well.

“He was so excited,” Flores said. “He said, ‘If I could yell, I’d yell right now,’ but he was traveling. So, he had said that it made his day and was super excited for me believing in him and the coaching staff and choosing Virginia.”

Flores said it’s not surprising Tujague has landed seven offensive linemen on the recruiting trail in a week’s time.

“As a coach, person and recruiter,” Flores said of Tujague, “I could just tell that he’s invested in the guys and they mean a lot to him. And it’s always great when you put in a ton of hours into having people around you who it means so much to as well.”

The traditional signing day is Wednesday. UVa inked 10 signees during the early signing period in December and have since officially added Michigan State transfer defensive end Jack Camper to the roster.

Woolfolk preps for baseball

This past November, Jay Woolfolk became the first true freshman quarterback to start for Virginia since 1977 when he did so in the Cavaliers’ home loss to Notre Dame.

Next month, he’ll begin the second of his two-sport UVa playing career as a pitcher with the Hoos' baseball program.

“The story of Jay Woolfolk is going to be really intriguing,” longtime Cavaliers skipper Brian O’Connor said earlier this week.

UVa is scheduled to open its season on Feb. 18 against Bellarmine in the Jerry Bryson Classic in Boiling Springs, N.C. The Cavaliers were slated to begin their preseason practices on Friday.

Woolfolk was the 2019 Virginia Gatorade Player of the Year for baseball while starring at Benedictine Prep. He was rated as the 35th best prospect for 2021 by Baseball America.

“He’s a wild card in what we’re doing,” O’Connor said. “I saw the kid pitch enough in high school, and he’s got it. But it’s raw skill and he needs to gain experience, but I think he’s going to really help us.

“I just don’t know yet with how quickly it’s going to come together because he hasn’t had to manage a game yet in college baseball,” O’Connor continued. “And what I mean by that is, ‘There’s bases loaded and one out in a college baseball game or there’s a runner on first and no outs and everyone runs better in college,’ so controlling the running game and managing the running game, things like that, those are the biggest adjustments coming to this level. But the skill is really good and he’ll help us a lot.”

O’Connor said he watched Woolfolk’s starting debut in football to see his poise in that situation. Woolfolk threw for 196 yards and rushed for 15 yards while filling in for Armstrong, who was out with an injury.

“And I’m watching as a fan,” O’Connor said. “I was a quarterback growing up. I’m watching it because, one, I want to see Virginia win and I’m rooting for him. He’s a terrific person and I’ve known him for a few years since he’s made this decision. So, I’m excited for us, excited for him and I think it’s really cool to have someone within your athletic program that’s doing both at that level. It’s incredibly hard to do.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.