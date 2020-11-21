UVa football notebook: Final minutes of win over Abilene Christian featured several unusual plays

Saturday’s win over Abilene Christian gave Virginia players and coaches a taste of the many emotions brought about by football.
They experienced the joys associated with dozens of new contributors earning snaps and making plays in the team’s 55-15 win. On the other hand, they felt the devastation of key players going down with injuries, including star linebacker Charles Snowden.
The roller-coaster game saw the Cavaliers improve to 4-4 on the season after a 1-4 start. The Cavaliers are back to .500, and even with the pain of losing Snowden, Bronco Mendenhall says he’s grateful the Wahoos played this weekend.
Virginia’s head coach entered the locker room after the game and noticed nearly everyone chatting with teammates about their time on the field and the impact they were able to make. The volume of smiles far exceeded a typical Saturday, as the Cavaliers played plenty of guys in their blowout win.
“Everywhere I looked, there was just someone talking about what happened with them when they were out there, and that’s my takeaway from tonight,” Mendenhall said. “I hardly even remember the game already, just the locker room that was really fun. I’m thankful that our team played so that could happen.”
UVa beat Abilene Christian by 40, but the finish featured a few weird twists and turns.
Down 49-7, Abilene Christian scored a touchdown to cut the deficit to 49-13. While celebrating the touchdown, the Wildcats proceeded to mimic bowling, having one player roll the football toward a group of players who acted like pins and toppled to the ground as the ball arrived.
An unsportsmanlike penalty was called, and the Wahoos blocked the ensuing extra point attempt after it was pushed back due to the penalty. Unfortunately for UVa, an offside penalty took away the blocked kick. Abilene Christian still missed the next extra point.
Virginia started its final drive at its own five after a squibbed kick. The Wahoos unintentionally called a double-pass trick play that resulted in a safety with 52 seconds left. Offensive coordinator Robert Anae looked at the wrong line on his play sheet while being a little distracted trying to juggle substitutions.
“Robert Anae was off a line,” Mendenhall laughed. “He called in the wrong play at the end. We’re trying to run out the clock and we end up getting a double pass called out of our end zone.”
In yet another unusual turn of events, the Cavaliers intercepted an Abilene Christian pass on the final play of the game. D’Sean Perry made the play and returned it 84 yards for a touchdown.
“I guess if that didn’t happen, D’Sean Perry doesn’t have a chance to run an interception back for a touchdown,” Mendenhall laughed of the blown call.
Hitting the long ball
Brennan Armstrong became the first Virginia player to throw at least three passes of 50-plus yards in a single game. Virginia’s starting quarterback fired touchdown tosses of 90 and 52 yards. He also gently tossed a ball to Keytaon Thompson, who turned it into a 56-yard touchdown pass despite minimal effort from Armstrong.
Armstrong finished the contest with a career-best 383 passing yards.
Lavel Davis Jr. caught just one pass, but it went for a 90-yard touchdown. Ra’Shaun Henry also only caught one pass, and it went 52 yards for a score.
“That’s what makes me happy the most is when I get all my receivers involved,” Armstrong said. “Seeing all those guys in the game, they’re smiling, that’s my favorite part as a quarterback is distributing the ball to all my receivers.”
When the game ended, 11 different receivers caught passes. Eight of the team’s 22 receptions went for at least 15 yards.
Defensive depth
Defensive depth remains a major concern for UVa after Saturday’s contest.
D’Angelo Amos, Charles Snowden and Nusi Malani all left the win with injuries. Snowden’s looked the most serious, as he appeared to injure his right ankle in the first quarter. He came onto the field in the second half, sitting on the sideline with crutches and what appeared to be a cast on his right lower leg.
Defensive lineman Jowon Briggs entered the transfer portal earlier this week, leaving the defensive line especially thin with Richard Burney out for the season with health issues. Malani adds important depth along the line when healthy.
Safeties Joey Blount and Brenton Nelson both missed Saturday’s win as they attempt to recover from injuries plaguing them for most of the fall season. Amos fills in well for Blount, and he’s a valued defensive back contributor.
“It’s the highest level of concern,” Mendenhall said. “We’re thin already, and that added to it. It was really unfortunate.”
