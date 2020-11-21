UVa football notebook: Final minutes of win over Abilene Christian featured several unusual plays

Saturday’s win over Abilene Christian gave Virginia players and coaches a taste of the many emotions brought about by football.

They experienced the joys associated with dozens of new contributors earning snaps and making plays in the team’s 55-15 win. On the other hand, they felt the devastation of key players going down with injuries, including star linebacker Charles Snowden.

The roller-coaster game saw the Cavaliers improve to 4-4 on the season after a 1-4 start. The Cavaliers are back to .500, and even with the pain of losing Snowden, Bronco Mendenhall says he’s grateful the Wahoos played this weekend.

Virginia’s head coach entered the locker room after the game and noticed nearly everyone chatting with teammates about their time on the field and the impact they were able to make. The volume of smiles far exceeded a typical Saturday, as the Cavaliers played plenty of guys in their blowout win.

“Everywhere I looked, there was just someone talking about what happened with them when they were out there, and that’s my takeaway from tonight,” Mendenhall said. “I hardly even remember the game already, just the locker room that was really fun. I’m thankful that our team played so that could happen.”