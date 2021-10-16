UVa football notebook: Farrell breaks rock, former ‘Hoos honored

For the first time this season, UVa (5-2, 3-2 ACC) won the turnover margin. The Cavaliers committed one turnover and forced four. Virginia had lost the turnover battle in each of the four previous ACC games this fall.

The defense recorded a pair of interceptions and recovered two fumbles. The team hadn’t forced more than two turnovers in a game this season.

UVa also kept Duke off the scoreboard, posting its second shutout of the season. It’s the first time since 2008 that Virginia has posted two shutouts in the same season. Virginia defeated William & Mary 43-0 in the season opener.

“Man, it means the world,” linebacker Nick Jackson said. “As a defense you never want anyone to cross the end zone. When we’re at home and defending our turf, just to see that shutout, I mean all the hard work throughout the week pays off.”

Virginia held Duke running back Mataeo Durant to 82 rushing yards on 17 carries. Durant averaged 131 yards per game heading into this week.

Mendenhall praised his defensive coaches, mentioning them by name after the win.

“They’ve been working their guts out,” Mendenhall said.