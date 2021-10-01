UVa football notebook: Defense shows some improvement in road win

Miami scored 21 points and tallied 278 total yards in the second half, even without starting quarterback D’Eriq King available. The Hurricanes found an offensive rhythm, generating chunk plays and catching UVa out of position on multiple occasions.

The Cavaliers faded down the stretch, and they were bailed out by Miami missing a makeable field goal.

UVa’s defense is still a work in progress moving forward.

“Definitely trending in the right direction that we want to see,” defensive lineman Mandy Alonso said. “We still have a lot to fix, just like in our assignments and where gaps are, but I think just playing hard and having the mindset that our culture is founded on, it was inspiring to see some guys play out there.”

Louisville figures to pose a significant test next week. Cardinals quarterback Malik Cunningham is a dual-threat player with much more experience than Miami freshman Tyler Van Dyke.

Running back sightings

For one of the first times this season, UVa’s running backs played a significant role in the offensive game plan.