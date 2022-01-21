UVa football notebook: Date for Cavaliers' spring game set

Virginia fans will get their first glimpse of the Tony Elliott-led Cavaliers come late April.

The Hoos are scheduled to host their annual spring game — a free event and open to the general public — on April 23 at Scott Stadium in Charlottesville, UVa announced on Friday.

A start time for the game will be determined at a later date.

Elliott, the first-year coach, and the Cavaliers open spring practice on March 22, and will practice 15 times this spring.

Among the many tasks for UVa during its March and April drills, installing new offensive and defensive systems are likely to be of top priority for the Cavaliers. Elliott, the former longtime offensive coordinator at Clemson, hired former Atlanta Falcons running backs coach Des Kitchings to run the offense and ex-Air Force defensive coordinator John Rudzinski to lead the defense.

UVa returns quarterback Brennan Armstrong, who elected for another season with the Hoos instead of declaring early for the NFL Draft, as well as receivers Dontayvion Wicks, Billy Kemp IV and Lavel Davis Jr. as well as football player Keytaon Thompson. The spring will provide an opportunity for Elliott, Kitchings and other new staff members to figure out how best utilize returning talent like the signal-caller and his pass-catchers, who helped UVa finish second in the FBS for passing offense (392.6 passing yards per game) this past fall.

Armstrong trusts O-Line can be rebuilt

On Wednesday, Armstrong said having returning wide receivers around him was critical while evaluating whether or not to come back to school.

What he had to come to grips with was he’d be playing behind an entirely reshaped offensive line.

Four former UVa offensive linemen departed for other schools. All-American center Olu Oluwatimi went to Michigan while left tackle Bobby Haskins transferred to Southern California, Joe Bissinger left for SMU and right tackle Ryan Swoboda opted to move onto Central Florida.

“It was a wild balance because we did have a lot of O-Linemen leave,” Armstrong said, “and those guys are honestly the most important. They keep this whole thing running, but I have good confidence in some of the guys coming up and they have good talent there rising up, and with a good offseason of development I think we’ll be good there.”

Armstrong said he also trusts Elliott, offensive line coach Garett Tujague and the rest of the assistants to be able to retool the front.

“With Coach Tujague and the coaches now, they’re doing a good job on the recruiting trail and trying to get transfers in,” Armstrong said, “so as long as I knew we had our receiver guys, I thought we could definitely plug guys in and get guys here for the O-Line.”

Transfer offensive linemen with an offer from the Cavaliers include Dartmouth’s John Paul Flores and Georgetown’s Mac Hollensteiner.

Hoos pick up commitment

On Friday afternoon, UVa earned a commitment from Hillcrest High School (Simpsonville, S.C.) offensive tackle Houston Curry.

He announced his decision on Twitter. Curry, a 6-foot-7, 265-pounder, is the first prep athlete to make a verbal pledge to UVa since Elliott became coach last month. If Curry signs, he’ll be part of the 2022 recruiting class.

Curry had another FBS offer from Washington State and FCS offers from Charleston Southern, Chattanooga, East Tennessee State, Elon, Fordham, Gardner-Webb, Lehigh, Richmond, VMI and Western Carolina.

