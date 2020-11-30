UVa football notebook: Cavaliers turn page to Boston College

“It’s pending,” Mendenhall said when asked if either of the two would return this season. “Joey is closer than Brenton at this point, and so we remain hopeful, is the best way that I could put it.”

In their place, UVa is expected to start Antonio Clary and D’Angelo Amos. On the bright side, Amos left the Abilene Christian game with an injury, but he was given an extra week to rest with the Florida State game not being played. He’s listed as the starter at free safety, giving the Cavaliers the experienced JMU transfer at one defensive back position.

Snowden a Butkus semifinalist

Charles Snowden, who suffered a season-ending ankle injury against Abilene Christian, was named a 2020 Butkus Award semifinalist. The award goes to the best linebacker in college football, and Snowden is one of 16 semifinalists.

Before suffering his injury, Snowden tallied 44 tackles, including 10 tackles for loss and six sacks. After a slow start to the season, he caught fire in October. Snowden posted a four-sack game against North Carolina in one of the better individual showings of any linebacker this fall.

The talented linebacker isn’t sure if he’ll declare for the NFL Draft in the spring or take advantage of the extra year of eligibility granted by the NCAA to return for one final season with the Cavaliers.

