UVa football notebook: Cavaliers turn page to Boston College

The Virginia football team expected to compete against Florida State in Tallahassee on Saturday night. A positive COVID-19 test within Florida State’s program led to a postponement of the game just hours before kickoff.
The Cavaliers flew home Saturday and didn’t learn their game time with Boston College until Sunday night. UVa will host the Eagles on Saturday, with kickoff scheduled for 3:30 p.m. The game will air on regional sports networks.
A scheduled game is good news for UVa, and it’s made even better with the Eagles as the foe.
Boston College’s football program hasn’t recorded a single positive COVID-19 test all season. Those numbers should give UVa hope that Saturday’s contest can be played as scheduled.
“It’s an exceptional accomplishment,” Virginia head coach Bronco Mendenhall said. “Their staff and players are to be commended for that. I think it’s remarkable in about every way.”
With both sides feeling hopeful about the chances of playing Saturday, Virginia needs to refocus from the postponed game against Florida State and turn its attention toward a solid Boston College team. The Eagles are 6-4 this fall and 5-4 in the ACC.
BC lost to North Carolina by just four points earlier this fall and nearly upset Clemson, losing 34-28 after jumping out to a 28-10 lead. Quarterback Phil Jurkovec is particularly impressive for the Eagles, completing 61% of his passes for 2,558 yards, 17 touchdowns and just five interceptions.
He suffered a left knee injury last weekend in a win over Louisville, but X-rays on the knee returned promising results, according to BC head coach Jeff Hafley. Assuming Jurkovec plays, he’ll test Virginia’s injured secondary.
“The quarterback is from my area, so I’ve been watching him a little bit,” Virginia linebacker and Pittsburgh native Zane Zandier said. “He’s been playing pretty well, so it’s been cool to see.”
As the Cavaliers turn the page to Boston College, they try to move away from the Florida State postponement. They’ve done well in games following schedule alterations.
Virginia beat Duke in its season opener after the scheduled season-opening game against Virginia Tech was postponed to Dec. 12. UVa also beat Louisville after that game was postponed one week from Nov. 7 to Nov. 14.
“I think we’re a little more bit more used to it, kind of just seeing how the week looks like once you’re coming off that,” Zandier said. “From Saturday to Sunday you just got to flip the switch and realize that it’s over, and you’re just always looking for the next opportunity.”
Safeties working back to health
UVa’s depth chart still doesn’t list safeties Joey Blount and Brenton Nelson on the two-deep roster this week. The two continue to battle injuries that keep them sidelined.
“It’s pending,” Mendenhall said when asked if either of the two would return this season. “Joey is closer than Brenton at this point, and so we remain hopeful, is the best way that I could put it.”
In their place, UVa is expected to start Antonio Clary and D’Angelo Amos. On the bright side, Amos left the Abilene Christian game with an injury, but he was given an extra week to rest with the Florida State game not being played. He’s listed as the starter at free safety, giving the Cavaliers the experienced JMU transfer at one defensive back position.
Snowden a Butkus semifinalist
Charles Snowden, who suffered a season-ending ankle injury against Abilene Christian, was named a 2020 Butkus Award semifinalist. The award goes to the best linebacker in college football, and Snowden is one of 16 semifinalists.
Before suffering his injury, Snowden tallied 44 tackles, including 10 tackles for loss and six sacks. After a slow start to the season, he caught fire in October. Snowden posted a four-sack game against North Carolina in one of the better individual showings of any linebacker this fall.
The talented linebacker isn’t sure if he’ll declare for the NFL Draft in the spring or take advantage of the extra year of eligibility granted by the NCAA to return for one final season with the Cavaliers.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!