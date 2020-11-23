UVa football notebook: Cavaliers to face Florida State with depleted defense

The Virginia football team, fresh off a 55-15 win over Abilene Christian, returns to the field Saturday for its first road trip since an Oct. 24 visit to Miami. The Cavaliers return to the Sunshine State for a prime-time clash at Florida State.
Bronco Mendenhall’s team enters this weekend’s game sitting at 4-4 overall and 3-4 in the ACC. A victory over the 2-6 Seminoles would improve the Wahoos to .500 in conference games this fall.
Mendenhall as well as two Virginia players spoke with the media virtually Monday. Here are some of the highlights from the discussion.
Meet Matt Gahm
Maybe the most relevant news this week is Charles Snowden’s injury. The talented linebacker suffered an ankle injury against Abilene Christian. He underwent surgery on the ankle and will miss the rest of the season for Virginia.
Without Snowden, the Cavaliers are down a number of starters, including Richard Burney (health issues) and Jowon Briggs (transfer). Safeties Joey Blount and Brenton Nelson have also missed significant playing time in recent weeks with injuries. The defense is battered.
“Most of our issues in terms of depth and roster now are not COVID related but injury related, which is coming through just the wear and tear of a long season and probably the most difficult schedule I’ve ever taken on as a head coach,” Mendenhall said.
In Snowden’s place, the Cavaliers turn to Matt Gahm.
The senior linebacker draws praise from his coaches, who say he’s one of their more reliable performers. He now takes over a larger role for the Wahoos as a starting linebacker with Snowden out.
“It was hard seeing a teammate, especially one that I’ve been around so long, a good friend of mine, go down,” Gahm said. “We were all very sad to see that, after the game in the locker room, trying to comfort him as much as possible.”
Gahm says his mentality won’t change even as his role might increase.
“Just put my helmet on, go to work like I always do,” Gahm said.
A player rarely talked about in the press, Gahm enters Saturday’s contest with limited hype. Snowden entered each game as one of UVa’s top NFL prospects and a vocal leader both on and off the field. When people think of UVa football in 2020, Snowden comes to mind.
Gahm made a joke toward the end of his time speaking with the media, saying, “Took me four years to get a press conference. Feels good.”
Even with the increased eyes watching him this week, Gahm wants to do whatever his peers need. He wants to win games, and he’s happy playing the majority of snaps Saturday or yielding some time to fellow linebackers in an effort to replace Snowden’s production with multiple bodies.
“I don’t really care what the media says,” Gahm said. “I don’t care what the fans think. I care about fighting for my teammates next to me and the guys that I go to work with every day. Whatever this program needs me to do, I’m going to do. I don’t care how much limelight I get, I don’t care how much attention I get; I don’t do it for that. I do it for my teammates and my coaches.”
Florida State’s test
The Cavaliers will travel to Tallahassee to face the Seminoles on Saturday at 8 p.m. on the ACC Network. Saturday marks the fourth night kickoff of Virginia’s season, and every ACC game for the Cavaliers this fall has aired on the ACC Network.
Despite the Seminoles owning a 2-6 record, Mendenhall and company aren’t overlooking the challenges posed by FSU. Virginia respects Florida State’s tradition and raw talent, as well as the new coaching staff led by head coach Mike Norvell.
“If you put stock into the recruiting rankings and you look at just the quality of a roster and now you add a new staff — they’re being coached well and I’m talking about the discipline, the alignments, the assignments, the schemes — I see a transformation happening as there’s a new staff and players kind of coming together,” Mendenhall said.
Thanksgiving as a team
As the Cavaliers prepare to face the Seminoles, they’ll celebrate Thanksgiving as a team. Mendenhall asked players and families to avoid traveling if possible this Thanksgiving due to the spread of COVID-19.
UVa’s athletic department shared Monday that it produced zero positive COVID-19 tests in the 1,138 tests issued from Nov. 16-22. The Cavaliers have done well to limit the spread of the virus, and they hope to keep it that way.
Mendenhall says he’s hoping to provide some sort of day within COVID-19 protocols that allows for a safe Thanksgiving celebration.
“I’m not gonna lie, it sucks,” senior cornerback Nick Grant said. “That’s just that, but that is the sacrifice that we have to make this season.”
Grant added that in a typical season, heading home isn’t always possible given UVa’s hectic schedule and usual Thanksgiving weekend battles with Virginia Tech. Even without a Thanksgiving with family, Grant says the Cavaliers will work through it and enjoy time spent around each other.
“We’re not too worried about it, just be with each other, show each other love,” Grant said.
