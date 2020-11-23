UVa football notebook: Cavaliers to face Florida State with depleted defense

In Snowden’s place, the Cavaliers turn to Matt Gahm.

The senior linebacker draws praise from his coaches, who say he’s one of their more reliable performers. He now takes over a larger role for the Wahoos as a starting linebacker with Snowden out.

“It was hard seeing a teammate, especially one that I’ve been around so long, a good friend of mine, go down,” Gahm said. “We were all very sad to see that, after the game in the locker room, trying to comfort him as much as possible.”

Gahm says his mentality won’t change even as his role might increase.

“Just put my helmet on, go to work like I always do,” Gahm said.

A player rarely talked about in the press, Gahm enters Saturday’s contest with limited hype. Snowden entered each game as one of UVa’s top NFL prospects and a vocal leader both on and off the field. When people think of UVa football in 2020, Snowden comes to mind.

Gahm made a joke toward the end of his time speaking with the media, saying, “Took me four years to get a press conference. Feels good.”