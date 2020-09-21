UVa football notebook: Cavaliers release depth chart ahead of season opener against Duke

Bronco Mendenhall’s first weekly press conference of the 2020 fall football season featured a familiar style, but Mendenhall took the call via Zoom. Reporters joined virtually as Mendenhall distanced himself from those nearby to safely speak with the media amid a pandemic.
While this fall season features plenty of unusual occurrences due to COVID-19, the Cavaliers are scheduled to open their season Saturday against Duke. They hope this game can actually happen after seeing several season openers canceled or postponed due to COVID-19.
“It’s been a challenge,” Mendenhall said. “The simplest narrative is probably of the boy who cried wolf, and the players I think realize now that we’ve made it to a Monday of game week that this one is real.”
A real game means a real opponent. Even though the Cavaliers have yet to compete this fall, the Blue Devils are 0-2 overall and in the ACC after a pair of games to open their season.
After a subpar offensive season in 2019, Duke head coach David Cutcliffe decided to take play calling duties this fall. It’s the first time the offensive mind has called plays since 2007.
“David Cutcliffe is a master teacher and a master football coach,” Mendenhall said. “He maximizes his resources every year and is innovative and his teams execute well and are just so disciplined and they play hard.”
Unfortunately for the Blue Devils, Cutcliffe’s offensive genius has yet to translate to the field this season. Duke opened the season with a 27-13 loss to Notre Dame before falling 26-6 to Boston College in Week 2.
The offense showed improvements in Week 2, but five turnovers cost Duke from turning yardage into points. The Blue Devils also missed a field goal in the loss.
Duke's new quarterback — Clemson transfer Chase Brice — has shown flashes through two games, but the offense has yet to find a consistent rhythm. Defensively, however, the Blue Devils feature a solid group with an impressive defensive line. There’s also some talent within the secondary.
“They’ve got a good team,” Virginia senior wide receiver Terrell Jana said. “They fly around a little bit … their DBs are pretty good, but I think our game plan against them is pretty good.”
Duke is better than its record indicates, but few expect the Blue Devils to finish in the top half of the ACC.
Depth chart released
Virginia's depth chart, which was released Monday, wasn’t too surprising, with many of the starters matching up with last year’s Orange Bowl starting lineup.
One big change will be a quarterback, where Brennan Armstrong will start, with Lindell Stone, Keytaon Thompson and Iraken Armstead all potentially seeing the field should Armstrong go down with injury.
At running back, Wayne Taulapapa earns the starting nod. Shane Simpson and Perris Jones are listed as backups. The Cavaliers are still hopeful that Indiana transfer Ronnie Walker Jr. will have his waiver approved by the NCAA in the final appeal process.
“Our administration is literally checking with the NCAA every day,” Mendenhall said. “That will continue until we get a final answer, and hopefully a reasonable and accurate answer this time.”
Along the offensive line, Bobby Haskins is still battling an injury. Mendenhall hopes he’ll be available for the Clemson game, but doesn’t expect him to be ready this week. The same applies to linebacker Rob Snyder.
Additionally, Penn State transfer Alex Gellerstedt decided to opt out of the 2020 fall season within the past week. The offensive lineman missed all of last season with an injury suffered during preseason camp. He’s yet to play a game for UVa.
On special teams, Nash Griffin and Brian Delaney are listed as co-starters at punter. Delaney is the team’s placekicker, and he hopes to earn the starting punter gig this season as well.
Billy Kemp IV earns the nod as the starting punt returner. Interestingly, James Madison transfer D’Angelo Amos is not on the three-deep at punt returner. Amos, also listed as a backup safety, was one of the best punt returners at the FCS level.
Tavares Kelly Jr. is listed as the team’s starting kickoff returner. Shane Simpson is also included on the two deep.
Defensively, there were no surprises. Only two underclassmen — sophomore defensive tackle Jowon Briggs and sophomore linebacker Nick Jackson — are expected to start on the defensive side of the ball.
Clemson kickoff set
UVa’s focus is set on Duke for this week. Next week, the Cavaliers face arguably the best team in the country this season.
Virginia travels to Clemson on Oct. 3 for a rematch of last season’s ACC Championship Game. The ACC announced Monday that the game will kick off at 8 p.m., and it will air on the ACC Network.
Sorry, Comcast subscribers.
