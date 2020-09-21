UVa football notebook: Cavaliers release depth chart ahead of season opener against Duke

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Bronco Mendenhall’s first weekly press conference of the 2020 fall football season featured a familiar style, but Mendenhall took the call via Zoom. Reporters joined virtually as Mendenhall distanced himself from those nearby to safely speak with the media amid a pandemic.

While this fall season features plenty of unusual occurrences due to COVID-19, the Cavaliers are scheduled to open their season Saturday against Duke. They hope this game can actually happen after seeing several season openers canceled or postponed due to COVID-19.

“It’s been a challenge,” Mendenhall said. “The simplest narrative is probably of the boy who cried wolf, and the players I think realize now that we’ve made it to a Monday of game week that this one is real.”

A real game means a real opponent. Even though the Cavaliers have yet to compete this fall, the Blue Devils are 0-2 overall and in the ACC after a pair of games to open their season.

After a subpar offensive season in 2019, Duke head coach David Cutcliffe decided to take play calling duties this fall. It’s the first time the offensive mind has called plays since 2007.