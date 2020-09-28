UVa football notebook: Cavaliers prepare for rematch with No. 1 Clemson

In its first game since losing to Clemson, Virginia lost to Florida 36-28 in the Orange Bowl. Despite plenty of defensive miscues, the Cavaliers played much better against the Gators and entered the second half with the game still in the balance.

Mendenhall’s team improved following the loss.

Entering this fall, UVa’s defense is at full strength.

Safety Joey Blount suffered a leg injury at the end of the game against Duke, but Mendenhall sounds optimistic about Blount playing. With Blount healthy, the Cavaliers have their full arsenal on defense. They’ll need it with both Lawrence and Etienne back this season for the Tigers.

Through two games, Clemson is 2-0 and 1-0 in the ACC. The Tigers have scored 86 points and allowed just 13. Lawrence has completed a shade over 80% of his passes, and he’s thrown four touchdowns to no interceptions.

Since Mendenhall’s arrival at Virginia, the Cavaliers have gone to three bowl games. During that same stretch, Clemson has been to the College Football Playoff four times and won two national championships.