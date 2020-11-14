UVa football notebook: Cavaliers play solidly in all three phases against Cardinals

More importantly, Virginia’s team showed development in multiple phases.

“There are things we can correct, there are things we did well and there are lessons to be learned, just like there is every week, but I feel momentum," Mendenhall said. "I see some consistency moving and growing and I like how it’s shaping and moving for the last part of the season.”

Virginia faces an FCS team next weekend before traveling to face a struggling Florida State program. The Cavaliers sit on the brink of improving to above .500 after a 1-4 start.

Lavel Davis Jr. returns

UVa’s 6-foot-7 freshman wide receiver returned to action Saturday after missing a few weeks, snatching four receptions for 74 yards and one touchdown. He added one unfortunate unsportsmanlike penalty for taunting a defender, but outside of the one rookie mistake, Davis Jr. looked the part of a top-tier ACC talent.

“Him just getting back out there was good for us,” quarterback Brennan Armstrong said. “He needs to get back into it, I feel like. Missing three weeks is a long time, and I feel like once he did that, got him the touchdown today, I feel like he’s ready to go for the rest of the season.”