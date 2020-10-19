UVa football notebook: Cavaliers looking for ways to stop big plays

The Virginia football team enters this Saturday's matchup with Miami after a rough stretch of games.
The Cavaliers (1-3, 1-3 ACC) are losers of three straight, each of the losses coming by at least 17 points. For a team that played in the ACC Championship Game a season ago, 2020 has been filled with adjustments and mistakes.
Despite an iffy start, the Wahoos maintain confidence within their locker room. They believe better execution will lead to better on-field results.
“I wouldn’t say it’s like damper or sad or somber or woe is me,” senior linebacker Charles Snowden said. “Guys are just accepting the facts, taking responsibility, acknowledging that we haven’t played to the standard at which we normally would like to play it. It’s all within our control and so it’s not really a ‘Woe is me,’ it’s like an, ‘Alright, get your hard hat. Let’s get ready to work and get back to playing Virginia football.’”
The Cavaliers need that better play immediately.
They enter this weekend’s contest against a rapidly improving Miami program with offensive weapons across the board. The Hurricanes are 4-1 on the season and 3-1 in the ACC with their only loss coming to No. 1 Clemson. Transfer quarterback D’Eriq King brings athleticism to the quarterback position, and he’s one of the league’s top performers at the position.
Miami ranks fourth in the ACC in scoring at 35.6 points per contest. The Hurricanes are capable of generating the explosive plays that have plauged UVa’s defense through four games.
“We’re playing kind of the exact same as we have in years past, but big plays are just killing us, and that’s kind of overshadowing the rest of the picture,” Snowden said.
Experience on the defense led many to believe the unit would be a strength entering this fall. After four games, Virginia ranks 14th out of 15 ACC teams in points allowed per game. The Wahoos are yielding 34.8 points per game largely due to mistakes leading to chunk plays.
Virginia’s defense needs to slow down Miami for the Cavaliers to have a shot of pulling the upset.
Injury updates
Joey Blount, De’Vante Cross and Brenton Nelson were among the UVa players to suffer injuries Saturday against Wake Forest. Mendenhall didn’t have a status update on the three defensive backs Monday, saying he’ll likely learn more later in the week.
The same goes for transfer running back Ronnie Walker Jr. and starting quarterback Brennan Armstrong. Walker Jr. became ill at the end of last week, missing the game against Wake Forest.
Armstrong suffered a concussion against N.C. State and missed the Wake Forest game as a result. He’s still in concussion protocol, and it’s unclear when the Cavaliers may regain the services of their signal caller.
“We prepare is if they will never be back, and then when they are, that’s great,” Mendenhall said of injured performers.
Should Armstrong miss Saturday’s game, the Cavaliers may go back to their three-quarterback system. They used Lindell Stone, Keytaon Thompson and Ira Armstead against Wake Forest, with Armstead and Thompson serving a role primarily as rushing options.
Completely out of the AP poll
For the first time since the Oct. 27 poll last season, the UVa football team has fallen completely out of the AP top 25 poll. While the Cavaliers weren’t ranked at all this fall, they had received votes every week this season. After losing to Wake Forest 40-23, the 1-3 Cavaliers didn’t receive a single vote in this week’s poll.
“I love my team,” Mendenhall said. “I love who they are. I love how they prepare. A handful of plays each week are what we need to make to continue to grow and improve our program.”
Six ACC teams earned spots in the top 25 this week, with No. 1 Clemson leading the way. Notre Dame checks in at No. 3. UVa’s opponent this weekend, Miami, earned the No. 11 spot in the poll. North Carolina follows at 14th. Virginia Tech, which has battled COVID-19 related absences all season, ranks 19th.
N.C. State rounds out the ACC teams in the poll at No. 23. Unfortunately for the Wolfpack, starting quarterback Devin Leary broke his fibula against Duke and is expected to miss 4-8 weeks.
Up next
After heading to Miami this weekend, the Cavaliers return home on Halloween to host North Carolina. The game will kick off at 8 p.m. and air on the ACC Network, the conference announced Monday.
With Saturday’s game against Miami also on the ACC Network, each of UVa’s first six games this fall will air on the ACC Network.
North Carolina enters this weekend with a 3-1 record this fall. The Tar Heels moved into the top 5 of the AP poll last weekend before suffering a disappointing road loss at Florida State. Mack Brown’s team hosts N.C. State this weekend before coming to Charlottesville on Oct. 31.
