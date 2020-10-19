UVa football notebook: Cavaliers looking for ways to stop big plays

“We prepare is if they will never be back, and then when they are, that’s great,” Mendenhall said of injured performers.

Should Armstrong miss Saturday’s game, the Cavaliers may go back to their three-quarterback system. They used Lindell Stone, Keytaon Thompson and Ira Armstead against Wake Forest, with Armstead and Thompson serving a role primarily as rushing options.

Completely out of the AP poll

For the first time since the Oct. 27 poll last season, the UVa football team has fallen completely out of the AP top 25 poll. While the Cavaliers weren’t ranked at all this fall, they had received votes every week this season. After losing to Wake Forest 40-23, the 1-3 Cavaliers didn’t receive a single vote in this week’s poll.

“I love my team,” Mendenhall said. “I love who they are. I love how they prepare. A handful of plays each week are what we need to make to continue to grow and improve our program.”

Six ACC teams earned spots in the top 25 this week, with No. 1 Clemson leading the way. Notre Dame checks in at No. 3. UVa’s opponent this weekend, Miami, earned the No. 11 spot in the poll. North Carolina follows at 14th. Virginia Tech, which has battled COVID-19 related absences all season, ranks 19th.