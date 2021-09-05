UVa football notebook: Cavaliers keep W&M scoreless in front of engaged student section

“If we lock in with the calls, we play our keys, do our assignments, we can shut teams out,” Blount said. “I think we have the caliber players to do that.”

Mendenhall takes note of students

Head coach Bronco Mendenhall noticed UVa’s raucous crowd Saturday night. He certainly appreciated the support from the home faithful.

“I saw something that I hadn't seen maybe in my whole time here where as soon as they opened the gates our student section [was] racing to get their seats up at the front,” Mendenhall said. “Yeah, that was a moment that I'm not going to forget; that was just gratifying.”

Virginia reported that 42,982 fans showed up Saturday night to watch the Cavaliers open their season with a victory. After last season’s lack of attendance due to COVID-19, players and coaches were appreciative of the more traditional atmosphere to start this season.

With the win over the Tribe, UVa improves to 18-2 at Scott Stadium over its last 20 home contests.

Special teams unit shows progress