UVa football notebook: Cavaliers enjoy unexpected bye, prepare for Louisville

“They run the stretch really well,” Atariwa said. “Stopping the run game, being able to contain that and getting after them is really something that is key in this game. They have an o-line that works in unison, and you don’t see that very often.”

Stopping the run seems like priority No. 1 for the Cavaliers heading into Saturday.

Bye week viewership

Mendenhall says he spent part of Saturday outside enjoying the beautiful weekend in Charlottesville. He also watched college football during the unexpected bye.

Mendenhall sat down for the entirety of Notre Dame’s 47-40 win over Clemson in double overtime. It’s the first full game Mendenhall has sat down to watch live in years. Understandably, he’s usually busy coaching his own team or dissecting game film.

“What a great game,” he said.

Interestingly, and perhaps relatable to some, Mendenhall watched the contest with the game muted. The decision was made by Mendenhall’s wife, Holly. She opts to mute the games because Bronco can’t flip off his football mind, instead analyzing every play and how the broadcast crew responds to developments on the field.