UVa football notebook: Cavaliers embracing new defensive scheme

There’s a consensus brewing about the new, multiple-look defense Virginia is installing this spring.

“It’s flying around. It’s a little different from last year,” Cavaliers senior safety Antonio Clary said.

“I’d probably say that it just gets us to go,” Hoos senior linebacker and edge rusher Chico Bennett Jr. added in regard to what he’s liked about playing within the defense through the first three weeks of drills.

“It doesn’t require too much thinking,” he said. “You’ve still got to process formations and stuff, but I think you can just play loose, so I think that’s the one big key I can appreciate with this new scheme.”

First-year defensive coordinator John Rudzinski has brought with him from Air Force a system that allows UVa to vary how it lines up — whether the Cavaliers play with three down defensive linemen or four — but still attack naturally.

“Coach Rud does a good job changing fronts,” UVa coach Tony Elliott said. “And anytime you move a defender five inches on the offensive line, all the [offensive line] calls change.”

Elliott said the different alignments have caused problems for the Cavaliers’ rebuilding offensive front during team periods, but he’s also noticed UVa defenders embracing the change.

Rudzinski’s Air Force defense last season finished fourth nationally in total defense and was 16th best in scoring defense. He and his staff have prioritized fundamentals with tackling circuits regularly throughout the spring while also teaching and implementing his scheme.

Junior defensive tackle Jahmeer Carter said the emphasis on the basics should help the Hoos in the long run and upgrade their tackling.

And as far as the installation of the system goes, Carter noted he’s eager to be able to slide across the defensive line this coming fall.

“It’s a lot more dynamic,” he said. “[I’m] able to move around more and not just stand still in a zero [technique], but I’ll be able to move certain ways.”

Said Elliott: “Defensively, there’s been a ton of energy. I know kind of what the perspective of the defense was last year, but I’ll tell you what, those guys have been impressive so far and Coach Rud coaches with a lot of energy and the guys are feeding off of it.”

Tag-team DB coaching is a fresh wrinkle

Rudzinski and defensive backs coach Curome Cox are sharing responsibilities leading the secondary. One practice, Rudzinski is with the safeties and Cox is with the cornerbacks, and the next practice, they’ll switch position groups.

Clary said he’s a fan of the way they operate.

“You get a different perspective every other day,” Clary said, “so you hear from Coach Cox and you hear from Coach Rud and then you hear both sides of it, so you learn from both and you get the perspective, you put it in one and go from there.”

Cox said he and Rudzinski worked in the same fashion at Air Force the last two seasons.

“It’s more efficient,” Cox said. “We did the same dynamic and we ultimately give the kids a different voice at times.”

Downing recalls battles with staff teammates

Elliott hired four staff members away from service academies — Rudzinski, Cox, defensive tackles coach Kevin Downing (Navy) and running backs coach/special teams coordinator Keith Gaither (Army) — to join UVa this past offseason.

So, those four have gone from competing for The Commander-in-Chief Trophy to working alongside each other in a matter of months.

“The one thing I didn’t like was they beat me twice,” Downing said with a chuckle Monday morning about the Midshipmen’s two losses to Air Force in the last two seasons.

“But they were very multiple and the guys at Air Force were very well coached,” Downing said about matching up with the Falcons, who previously employed Rudzinski and Cox, “and the one thing that jumped out about those guys was how well they tackled and how well they fit gaps. You didn’t see a lot of busts or mental errors, so for me, when you see that as an opposing coach, you know guys are getting coached well.”

The four are all happy to be on the same staff now.

“And I knew without a doubt that Coach Elliott wasn’t going to surround himself with guys who weren’t good men,” Downing said, “so for me, I understood they were going to be good men because Coach Elliott attached himself to them.”

Downing said he’s known Elliott since the mid-2000s when he was at Winston-Salem State and Elliott was at South Carolina State.

