UVa football notebook: Cavaliers don't get chance to send Mendenhall out on a high note

Taulapapa said since Mendenhall’s Dec. 2 announcement of his decision to step down from his post after the bowl contest, the player and the coach had positive discussions about the years they’ve shared together at UVa.

Mendenhall’s trek across the country from BYU in Provo, Utah, where he was the coach of the Cougars for the prior 11 seasons, was a short one comparatively to Taulapapa’s move.

“Just finishing what we started at the end of the day,” Taulapapa said of those talks with Mendenhall about their time together. “I came here with the opportunity to not only excel with football, but also with academics as well as within the community and I think those are the conversations we’ve had each and every day with, ‘What impact have we had here in Charlottesville, if any? And then what can we do to make it better to the places we do go in the future?’”

Taulapapa said Mendenhall was completely invested in helping his players cap their season with a victory, too.

“With the things he’s done for this program, you can tell he truly cares about it and this isn’t something he’s throwing to the side,” Taulapapa said. “He’s putting his utmost focus into it and I think it’s important to us.”