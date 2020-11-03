UVa football notebook: Cavaliers adjust practice schedule, share injury news

“We’ve been in the games, we just haven’t closed them out,” Louisville head coach Scott Satterfield said Monday. “When you think about last year, we were able to beat Boston College on a field go there within a minute to go. We beat Wake Forest right there at the end. We were able to close out Virginia last year in the fourth quarter. I think being able to close out games is huge.”

Despite a combined record of 4-9, both UVa and Louisville possess the talent and coaching to beat just about anyone in the ACC outside of Clemson. Saturday’s battle pins two quality, yet underachieving teams against each other.

Virus protocols

UVa reported no positive COVID-19 tests among student-athletes last week. Since missing seven players in the games against Clemson and N.C. State, the Cavaliers have done well to keep most of its players available.

“The issue really wasn’t the virus contraction, it was contact tracing,” Mendenhall said. “Now that we’re becoming clear on what the contact tracers are asking, it’s allowing us more clarity on at least we can address those things.”