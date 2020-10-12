UVa football notebook: After poor showing against N.C. State, Mendenhall happy to see a new week

Regardless of who starts Saturday, Virginia desperately needs improved quarterback play. The Cavaliers are one of just five FBS teams this fall to throw at least seven interceptions and they’re one of just two FBS teams with seven interceptions thrown despite only playing three games.

Front seven concerns

UVa wants more production from its front seven. The three defensive linemen and four linebackers failed to record a sack against N.C. State, and Mendenhall and company expect better from the group moving forward.

“That’s one of our biggest things is creating havoc and having zero sacks, obviously the pass rush has to get better,” linebacker Zane Zandier said.

Charles Snowden and Noah Taylor are two of the most talented players on UVa’s defense, and the Wahoos hope the outside linebackers show improvement in future games. They’ve been steady in Mendenhall’s estimation, but not nearly as dynamic of impactful as they can be when playing at their best.