UVa football notebook: After poor showing against N.C. State, Mendenhall happy to see a new week

Few people saw Virginia’s 17-point loss to N.C. State coming. Coming off a competitive showing against Clemson, the Cavaliers (1-2, 1-2 ACC) entered the game as a touchdown favorite over the Wolfpack.
Bronco Mendenhall’s team surprised even him in its three-possession loss to the Wolfpack.
“Lots of mistakes, really in every area,” Mendenhall said Monday. “We didn’t play well enough to win the football game, so caught me and probably my team a little bit off guard after games 1 and 2 and where we thought we were and how we performed in that game.”
Fortunately for the Wahoos, they’re back on the field this weekend, hopeful to turn the season around after a disappointing 1-2 start.
“Glad to be on to a new week,” Mendenhall said.
Facing Wake Forest
The Cavaliers return to the field against a 1-2 Wake Forest team with an 0-2 conference record. The Demon Deacons dropped 66 points on Campbell, an FCS team, to earn its first win of the year. Wake Forest comes into Saturday’s game after a bye week.
Blowing out Campbell helped inflate Wake Forest’s stats a bit. It averages 40.3 points per game, making it one of only four ACC teams averaging 40 points or more this fall. Virginia Tech, Clemson and Notre Dame are the other three.
Wake Forest and quarterback Sam Hartman have been efficient in the passing game. The Demon Deacons rank fourth in the conference in passing efficiency and have yet to toss an interception.
The passing attack should challenge Virginia’s defense, which has just one interception the past two weeks after snatching five against Duke in the season opener.
QB situation
Starting quarterback Brennan Armstrong is day-to-day for the Cavaliers after suffering a concussion Saturday against N.C. State. There’s a chance he plays Saturday, but it’s no guarantee. Should he miss the game, Lindell Stone will receive the starting nod.
Stone completed 30 of his 54 passes Saturday in relief of Armstrong, throwing for 240 yards, three touchdowns and an interception. Mississippi State transfer Keytaon Thompson is expected to remain at wide receiver for the time being.
“Very, very early on, he had a shoulder injury that was aggravated,” Mendenhall said of Thompson’s fall camp performance. “That really precluded him from being able to play that position effectively at that time.”
The Cavaliers want Thompson, who is exceptional athlete, on the field, so he made the move to wide receiver while dealing with shoulder pain. It appears he’ll remain there with Stone acting as the primary backup for the Wahoos should Armstrong miss time.
Regardless of who starts Saturday, Virginia desperately needs improved quarterback play. The Cavaliers are one of just five FBS teams this fall to throw at least seven interceptions and they’re one of just two FBS teams with seven interceptions thrown despite only playing three games.
Front seven concerns
UVa wants more production from its front seven. The three defensive linemen and four linebackers failed to record a sack against N.C. State, and Mendenhall and company expect better from the group moving forward.
“That’s one of our biggest things is creating havoc and having zero sacks, obviously the pass rush has to get better,” linebacker Zane Zandier said.
Charles Snowden and Noah Taylor are two of the most talented players on UVa’s defense, and the Wahoos hope the outside linebackers show improvement in future games. They’ve been steady in Mendenhall’s estimation, but not nearly as dynamic of impactful as they can be when playing at their best.
On the bright side for the Cavaliers, safety Joey Blount is expected to be healthy for Saturday’s game against Wake Forest. While he’s not in the front seven, Blount helps with defensive communication and adds value when used occasionally to blitz. A healthy unit should help the Cavaliers more consistently create havoc.
Up next
After facing Wake Forest, the Cavaliers face the Miami Hurricanes (3-1, 2-1 ACC) on Oct. 24. The ACC announced Monday that the showdown in Miami Gardens will be an 8 p.m. game on the ACC Network.
UVa’s first five games of the season have aired or will air on the ACC Network.
