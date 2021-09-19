UVa football notebook: A record night for offense in the South’s Oldest Rivalry

The secondary gave up three passing touchdowns of at least 35 yards in the first quarter, looking like the subpar unit from last fall. Virginia’s defense seemed solid against William & Mary and Illinois, but after seeing the Tar Heels move the football with ease, it’s fair to wonder if those performances were strong mostly due to the ineptitude of UVa’s counterparts.

Record scoring

North Carolina’s men’s basketball team only scored 48 points in its most recent meeting with UVa. The UNC football team dropped 59 points Saturday.

Virginia’s offense held its own in the loss, surpassing 500 yards of total offense for the third time this season and putting up 39 points. The 98 combined points scored is the most in the history of the series, and this was the 126th meeting of the rivalry.

It was a historic shootout, and a game both defensive coordinators would soon like to forget.

Both quarterbacks eclipsed 400 total yards, with Virginia’s Brennan Armstrong throwing for 554 yards in a losing effort. He’s the first quarterback to ever throw for 500 yards against North Carolina.