UVa football notebook: A record night for offense in the South’s Oldest Rivalry

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Virginia’s defense entered Saturday as the No. 4 scoring defense in college football, holding William & Mary and Illinois to an average of seven points per game.
North Carolina’s offense made the Cavaliers’ defensive numbers through two weeks appear fraudulent.
The Tar Heels marched up and down the field with relative ease in their 59-39 win Saturday night, racking up 699 yards and never punting.
The Cavaliers were exposed.
“This adds a lot more substance to exactly where we are and where are deficiencies are,” head coach Bronco Mendenhall said.
Based on the team’s showing, there’s need for improvement at all three levels of the defense.
The Cavaliers’ defensive line rarely generated a significant push, instead being moved out of the way as North Carolina rushed for 392 yards. That’s the most rushing yards allowed under Mendenhall since UVa yielded 452 rushing yards to Navy in 2017.
The linebackers made their fair share of tackles — Noah Taylor finished with a career-high 12 tackles — but the team’s tackles were seldom on the their first attempted tackle. Missed tackles were a major theme Saturday.
“We were off on our fits, we were off on our mindset, and I think that’s why they were able to run the ball on us today,” linebacker Nick Jackson said.
The secondary gave up three passing touchdowns of at least 35 yards in the first quarter, looking like the subpar unit from last fall. Virginia’s defense seemed solid against William & Mary and Illinois, but after seeing the Tar Heels move the football with ease, it’s fair to wonder if those performances were strong mostly due to the ineptitude of UVa’s counterparts.
Record scoring
North Carolina’s men’s basketball team only scored 48 points in its most recent meeting with UVa. The UNC football team dropped 59 points Saturday.
Virginia’s offense held its own in the loss, surpassing 500 yards of total offense for the third time this season and putting up 39 points. The 98 combined points scored is the most in the history of the series, and this was the 126th meeting of the rivalry.
It was a historic shootout, and a game both defensive coordinators would soon like to forget.
Both quarterbacks eclipsed 400 total yards, with Virginia’s Brennan Armstrong throwing for 554 yards in a losing effort. He’s the first quarterback to ever throw for 500 yards against North Carolina.
UNC’s Sam Howell threw for over 300 yards and ran for over 100 yards for the second consecutive week. He led the team’s offense on eight touchdown drives, helping UNC record 35 first downs.
“Two of the best quarterbacks in the country,” North Carolina head coach Mack Brown said. “I said earlier today that these two guys are gonna put on a show tonight, and they did.”
From Virginia’s perspective, there’s plenty to like offensively.
Billy Kemp IV caught eight passes for 104 yards and two touchdowns. The touchdown and yardage totals were both career-best marks.
Dontayvion Wicks added seven catches for 183 yards and a touchdown, as he’s emerging into an elite down-field target for the Wahoos.
“If you play man coverage, you’re gonna get beat by him,” Armstrong said.
Mendenhall wasn’t concerned with team’s lack of rushing attack, saying the team’s deficit for much of the game led to a “pass-first approach.” Virginia only ran for 24 yards in the game.
Virginia’s passing attack was lethal Saturday, but the defense prevented the team from having a legitimate opportunity at leaving Chapel Hill with a win.
Injury updates
Running back Wayne Taulapapa left Saturday’s game with a concussion, according to Mendenhall. Taulapapa only carried the ball twice. He finished the game with -2 yards and a touchdown.
Safety Joey Blount was banged up throughout the action Saturday. He suffered a collarbone injury, Mendenhall said. The head coach didn’t think the collarbone was broken, though.
Deacons on deck
Virginia aims to bounce back with a Friday night home matchup against Wake Forest. The Demon Deacons defeated UVa 40-23 last season, and they’re a perfect 3-0 to start this season.
The Cavaliers need to be better defensively against a Wake Forest program averaging 39.3 points per game this fall. Wake Forest comes into the matchup fresh off a 35-14 drubbing of Florida State. The Demon Deacons put up over 200 yards passing and rushing for the first time this season in the win.
Another poor defensive showing could drop Virginia to 0-2 in the ACC.
“This one hurts,” Jackson said. “We gotta fix it.”