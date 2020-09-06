UVa football commit Josh McCarron helps lead push for Washington state to allow high school sports this fall

“This is more than just sports,” McCarron said at the end of his address. “For many, this is an opportunity to go to college. This is an opportunity to escape reality, to help deal with mental [health] issues. This is an opportunity to bring a group of young kids together and help them learn the skills to become future leaders. We need this and we are prepared to do whatever for it. We need your help to make this happen and want to help and support in whatever way possible. I ask you [Washington] Gov. [Jay] Inslee, will you let us play?”