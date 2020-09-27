UVa field hockey team outlasts Wake Forest for first win of season

A day after losing to Wake Forest in a nonconference match, the Virginia field hockey team wouldn’t be denied in the ACC clash against the Demon Deacons.
Despite fewer than 24 hours between matches, UVa (1-1, 1-0 ACC) performed well Sunday, beating Wake Forest 1-0 after losing 2-1 Saturday.
Laura Janssen’s fourth-quarter goal put UVa on top, and the Cavaliers held on despite Wake Forest having a few penalty corner chances in the final two minutes of the match.
“It felt really good,” Adele Iacobucci said. “We obviously came from a loss yesterday, so we knew today we had to work really hard all four quarters to win and just to put everything we have — grit and grind — on the field.”
Iacobucci assisted on Janssen’s goal, delivering a phenomenal pass into the circle that Janssen knocked by the goalkeeper with just 3:10 left on the clock.
“All I knew was I just had to get it in the circle,” Iacobucci said. “We didn’t have much time. It was the fourth quarter. We had to get something in whether it was pretty or not. Luckily it found Laura and she got it in the goal."
The victory comes a day after UVa opened up a 1-0 lead on the Demon Deacons before fading late and losing 2-1. Two Virginia goals were called off Saturday, hurting the team’s demeanor.
Despite a few good chances not resulting in goals throughout the match Sunday, the Cavaliers stayed patient and waited for their chance. Ultimately, the chance came late in the match and the Cavaliers took advantage.
Wake Forest’s chances were limited throughout the game, as UVa’s defense stood tall.
Goalkeeper Taylor Henriksen picked up the first victory of her career, posting a shutout for the Wahoos.
“I’ve been waiting two years to have my first career win," Henriksen said, "so here we are, and it feels great.”
Henriksen recorded nine saves Saturday in the 2-1 loss, showcasing her talent in the goal. She faced fewer shots Sunday, only needing three saves to earn the shutout.
Head coach Michele Madison had the Cavaliers change a few things in their defense Sunday, according to Henriksen. The minor adjustments worked.
Madison also said it was her strategy Sunday to use as many bodies as needed to handle the physical toll of playing two games in two days following an offseason without any scrimmages against opponents.
“They came to play,” Madison said. “They found way to dig deep. Back-to-back games are tough.”
Overall, the weekend was productive for the Cavaliers. Facing an ACC team twice in two days isn’t easy, but Virginia rallied to earn a win in the second game of the weekend.
More than anything else, though, Virginia took the field. There was tremendous uncertainty this summer about the likelihood of fall sports occurring at all.
This weekend, the Wahoos played twice, navigating COVID-19 protocols to reach the start of the season. The Sunday victory added to a celebratory two days.
“It was amazing,” Madison said Saturday. “I was waiting for that whistle to blow and that whistle blew, and it was just awesome.”
