UVa field hockey team outlasts Wake Forest for first win of season

A day after losing to Wake Forest in a nonconference match, the Virginia field hockey team wouldn’t be denied in the ACC clash against the Demon Deacons.

Despite fewer than 24 hours between matches, UVa (1-1, 1-0 ACC) performed well Sunday, beating Wake Forest 1-0 after losing 2-1 Saturday.

Laura Janssen’s fourth-quarter goal put UVa on top, and the Cavaliers held on despite Wake Forest having a few penalty corner chances in the final two minutes of the match.

“It felt really good,” Adele Iacobucci said. “We obviously came from a loss yesterday, so we knew today we had to work really hard all four quarters to win and just to put everything we have — grit and grind — on the field.”

Iacobucci assisted on Janssen’s goal, delivering a phenomenal pass into the circle that Janssen knocked by the goalkeeper with just 3:10 left on the clock.

“All I knew was I just had to get it in the circle,” Iacobucci said. “We didn’t have much time. It was the fourth quarter. We had to get something in whether it was pretty or not. Luckily it found Laura and she got it in the goal."