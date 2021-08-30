UVa excited to showcase potential in season opener against William & Mary

All offseason, Virginia players and coaches were left to think about last season’s 33-15 loss at Virginia Tech. By opting out of a bowl game, the team delayed its next chance for a win by nine months.

“I think it’s human nature where you’re always anxious if there’s been a performance or a setback,” head coach Bronco Mendenhall said Monday. “We love swift and certain. That means acting quickly and certainly and then rectifying whatever it is that can be fixed, and the sooner the better.”

Mendenhall understood and respected the team’s decision to opt out of a bowl game during a COVID-19 altered season. He emphasized that he doesn’t second guess the team’s decision to opt out, but he would’ve loved a chance to “play again the very next week,” hoping to end the season with a win rather than a loss to an in-state rival.

That wasn’t the case, but Saturday, after 266 days of waiting, the Cavaliers have another game day.

Virginia welcomes William & Mary to Scott Stadium, aiming to start 2021 on a positive note. The Cavaliers enter Saturday’s showdown as a heavy favorite over the FCS opponent.