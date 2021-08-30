UVa excited to showcase potential in season opener against William & Mary

All offseason, Virginia players and coaches were left to think about last season’s 33-15 loss at Virginia Tech. By opting out of a bowl game, the team delayed its next chance for a win by nine months.
“I think it’s human nature where you’re always anxious if there’s been a performance or a setback,” head coach Bronco Mendenhall said Monday. “We love swift and certain. That means acting quickly and certainly and then rectifying whatever it is that can be fixed, and the sooner the better.”
Mendenhall understood and respected the team’s decision to opt out of a bowl game during a COVID-19 altered season. He emphasized that he doesn’t second guess the team’s decision to opt out, but he would’ve loved a chance to “play again the very next week,” hoping to end the season with a win rather than a loss to an in-state rival.
That wasn’t the case, but Saturday, after 266 days of waiting, the Cavaliers have another game day.
Virginia welcomes William & Mary to Scott Stadium, aiming to start 2021 on a positive note. The Cavaliers enter Saturday’s showdown as a heavy favorite over the FCS opponent.
The Tribe are 6-9 in two seasons under former UVa head coach Mike London. They played just three games last season, going 1-2 during the FCS spring season. William & Mary, which was picked to finish 11th in the Colonial Athletic Association, is 6-30-1 all-time against UVa. The Tribe’s last win against the Wahoos came in 2009 when they won 26-14 in Charlottesville.
London is no stranger to FCS-FBS upsets, leading Howard to a win over UNLV in 2017 and Richmond to a win over Duke in 2009. Mendenhall’s Cavaliers have come a long way since falling to Richmond in 2016, however, and it will take a special effort from William & Mary to stay competitive this weekend against a Power Five opponent.
While a win this weekend won’t erase UVa’s 18-point December disappointment in Blacksburg, it helps turn the page forward.
“We’re anxious to play football,” Mendenhall said.
In some preseasons, there’s frequent discussion about wanting to hit opposing players after weeks of tackling their teammates. That wasn’t a dominant talking point in recent weeks for UVa’s players, who have gone through camp with limited tackling to the ground due to guidance from Mendenhall.
Focusing on thud periods, which feature full-speed contact drills without taking players to the ground, has UVa’s group feeling fresh and healthy. There’s a growing confidence within the locker room ahead of the fall season, especially given that 15 of the team’s projected 22 starters on offense and defense are seniors.
Most of the discussion from players focuses on the team’s potential.
ACC media members selected UVa to finish fifth in the Coastal Division. The Cavaliers feel they’re much better than that billing, and they’re ready to embark on a season they believe could end with a division title.
“Everybody’s very amped up that it’s game week,” Anthony Johnson, a Louisville transfer defensive back, said. “I feel like we’ve been practicing very well, practicing very intense, and we’re excited to get out on the field.”
Offensive tackle Ryan Swoboda rarely shows much emotion, but even the mild-mannered senior shared that he’s starting to feel game-week jitters.
“I feel like those nerves just go and they go and they go and then after the first play, it’s just football,” Swoboda said, “but there’s definitely a build up until right when you get that first play under your belt.”
The sting of the Virginia Tech loss still motivates Virginia’s players and coaches, but it’s far less raw than it was many months ago. With the calendar soon flipping to September, UVa feels ready to move forward on a new season.
The people within UVa’s program exude confidence about what’s to come in the next three months. The Cavaliers are excited to soon be done talking about their potential, instead being able to showcase what they can do on the gridiron starting Saturday against the Tribe.
“I can’t wait,” Swoboda said.