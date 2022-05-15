UVa drops Sunday contest to Clemson

Virginia put itself behind early and never recovered on Sunday.

The Cavaliers fell 8-2 to Clemson in the second game of their Atlantic Coast Conference series with the Tigers at Disharoon Park, and UVa’s chances of taking the contest dwindled during the early innings as starting pitcher Nate Savino failed to get through the second.

The junior left-hander lasted only 1.1 innings – his shortest outing of the season – while allowing the first three Clemson batters of the game each to score as the Tigers jumped out to a 3-0 edge in the visiting first.

Clemson three-hitter and sophomore standout Max Wagner singled to left and that sent Benjamin Blackwell, who led off with a single, home as well as Will Taylor, who walked, after UVa left fielder Alex Tappen slipped and the ball got past him. Wagner eventually crossed the plate on a wild pitch by Savino.

And the command problems for Savino didn’t stop there.

He retired the first hitter of the second inning, but then walked two in a row to prompt UVa skipper Brian O’Connor to make an abrupt pitching change on day that began with the intent of playing a doubleheader and when O’Connor likely needed depth from his starting pitcher. The second game was slated to begin 30 minutes after the opener, but an extended weather delay pushed that back to at least 7:30 p.m.

In Savino’s last seven starts including Sunday, he’s combined to issue 23 walks, and those free passes are becoming a troubling trend for him and the Hoos after he walked just three through his first five starts of the spring. Savino (4-5) was 3-0 through those first five starts and was included on the Golden Spikes Award mid-season watch list, but he’s 1-5 since then.

Following Savino’s exit, UVa was forced to play catch up but was unable to get the big hit or string together a multi-run inning like it has regularly throughout the year against Tigers pitcher Geoffrey Gilbert (4-2), who successfully navigated trouble during his six innings of work. The Cavaliers had seven hits off Gilbert, but left five men on base against him as he yielded only one earned run in his longest outing of 2022.

UVa’s only runs came on RBI sacrifice flies from Casey Saucke and Kyle Teel.

Clemson kept tacking on runs, too, scoring twice in the third, once in the sixth and once in the eighth. Taylor and Blake Wright each smacked solo homers to left as part of the Tigers’ offensive barrage.

A bright spot for the home club was reliever Matt Wyatt. He allowed only the homer to Wright during four strong innings in which he provided ample opportunity for the Cavaliers to tighten the score and get back into the game. Wyatt, who threw 40 pitches earlier in the week during a start against Longwood, threw 44 versus Clemson as O’Connor continued his purposeful intentions of building Wyatt’s pitch count up ahead of postseason play.

Wyatt had two separate month-long stints earlier this spring when he was forced to sit out with injury, but he allowed only two hits Sunday and showed a powerful fastball sitting around 94 mph.

