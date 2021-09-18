UVa defense struggles in 59-39 loss to UNC

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — A record-breaking day from Brennan Armstrong hardly mattered Saturday. UVa’s defense put together one of its worst showings in the Bronco Mendenhall era, allowing 59 points and 699 yards.

North Carolina destroyed UVa’s defense in its 59-39 victory despite Armstrong’s 554 passing yards, a Virginia single-game record. The game was the highest scoring in the history of the series between the programs.

After two promising defensive showings against lesser foes, UVa (2-1, 0-1 ACC) showed the same defensive flaws that plagued it in 2019 and 2020. Missed tackles were abundant, helping the Tar Heels (2-1, 1-1 ACC) rack up 392 rushing yards and 307 passing yards in the ACC Coastal Division clash.

The 699 yards allowed by Virginia are the most allowed during Mendenhall’s tenure. Virginia hadn’t allowed 59 points to North Carolina since the Tar Heels also scored 59 in 1936. It’s the most points allowed by UVa in a regular-season game since allowing 59 to Clemson in 2013.

North Carolina scored touchdowns on each of its first three possessions, driving at least 75 yards on all three drives. None of the drives lasted more than 76 seconds.