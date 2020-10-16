UVa coaches challenge defense to step up against unique Wake Forest scheme

Wood sees Wake Forest’s offense going against UVa’s defense, specifically the linebackers, as one of the best matchups within Saturday’s game.

“Wake’s got two really good tailbacks, and they’ve been able to make some plays through the air as well, especially off the RPO game and taking shots down the field,” Wood said. “In the RPO game, can Virginia’s length, especially at outside linebacker, allow them to play the run and be aggressive for the run and maybe bat down a couple balls in the RPO game?”

UVa’s outside linebackers — Charles Snowden and Noah Taylor — are two of the most athletically gifted players on the entire roster. They’ve also lacked the production UVa’s coaching staff wants.

“Our outside backers have to be more productive,” UVa head coach Bronco Mendenhall said. “That’s just where we are. Our defense thrives on production from those two positions, and to this point, while they’re both playing solidly and capably, the impact on the game isn’t at the level that we would like it to be and what we expect it to be.”

As Wood mentions, Snowden and Taylor have the length to not only make plays in the backfield, but also to use their length to disrupt passing lanes. They’re both tied for the team lead this fall with two pass breakups each.