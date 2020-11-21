UVa basketball notebook: Joe Harris and Anthony Gill agree to NBA deals

While a game wasn’t played Friday night, Virginia men’s basketball fans still rejoiced on Twitter as a few of their favorite former Wahoos agreed to NBA contracts.
Joe Harris stayed put in Brooklyn with a lucrative new deal, while Anthony Gill moved one step closer to fulfilling his NBA dreams.
In Charlottesville, UVa announced the option for men’s and women’s basketball fans to buy cutouts for home basketball games, given attendance limitations stemming from COVID-19.
Harris re-signs with Nets
Former UVa star Joe Harris is staying in Brooklyn.
The talented shooter agreed a four-year deal worth $75 million to return to the Nets, ESPN reported on Friday night.
Brooklyn is expected to be a contender in the Eastern Conference this season, with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving healthy. Durant and Irving are among the most talented players in the NBA, and Harris will be one of the players tasked with making contributions alongside the team’s two superstars.
Harris won’t be the focal point of Brooklyn’s system, but he’ll be a valued part of the rotation as the Nets chase a championship. Harris posted arguably the best season of his NBA career in 2019-20, averaging a career-high 14.5 points and 4.3 rebounds per game. He shot 42.4% from beyond the 3-point line, while also making 55.3% of his 2-point shot attempts.
Efficiency on the offensive end makes Harris a player capable of earning nearly $20 million per season for the next four years. Continued development also makes Harris a valuable NBA asset.
In his first two NBA seasons, Harris played 56 games and averaged fewer than 10 minutes per game. He arrived in Brooklyn for the 2016-17 season and has increased his time on the floor in each season while also increasing his points per game total each year.
Harris also developed his 3-point touch, which was good during his UVa days. He went from a quality shooter to one of the NBA’s best, making at least 40% of his 3-pointers in each of the last three years.
Gill joining Wizards
Harris wasn’t the only former UVa standout to land an NBA deal Friday night. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski also reported that the Anthony Gill agreed to a two-year contract with the Washington Wizards.
Gill, who has never played in an NBA regular season game, played with Khimki in the EuroLeague last season. He’s spent the past three years in the EuroLeague, averaging 10.5 points and 4.3 rebounds over that span.
Much like Harris, Gill offers efficiency as a shooter. He shot 44% from beyond the arc on 50 attempts last season, and he’s a 40.6% 3-point shooter over the past three seasons.
The 28-year-old forward possesses professional experience, and he’s hoping his game translates to the NBA level as he aims to carve out a role with Washington.
Fan cutouts
COVID-19 protocols mean drastically limited attendance at collegiate sporting events. John Paul Jones Arena won’t be packed with thousands of fans as the Virginia men’s and women’s basketball teams compete against ACC foes this winter.
With in-person attendance limited, Virginia’s athletic department is offering the chance for fans to buy cutouts of themselves that will be displayed at home games. Cutouts cost $75, although UVa students receive a discount when using their student email at checkout.
The money generated from the sale of the cutouts will go to UVa athletics to provide funding for student-athlete support services, according to a release from the school.
Fans can also pick up their cutout at the end of the season. If a fan lives wants the cutout shipped to them, they can spend an additional $20 for shipping.
There are a series of rules for the cutout to be approved, which can be found on the page where the cutout purchase is made.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!