UVa basketball notebook: Joe Harris and Anthony Gill agree to NBA deals

Efficiency on the offensive end makes Harris a player capable of earning nearly $20 million per season for the next four years. Continued development also makes Harris a valuable NBA asset.

In his first two NBA seasons, Harris played 56 games and averaged fewer than 10 minutes per game. He arrived in Brooklyn for the 2016-17 season and has increased his time on the floor in each season while also increasing his points per game total each year.

Harris also developed his 3-point touch, which was good during his UVa days. He went from a quality shooter to one of the NBA’s best, making at least 40% of his 3-pointers in each of the last three years.

Gill joining Wizards

Harris wasn’t the only former UVa standout to land an NBA deal Friday night. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski also reported that the Anthony Gill agreed to a two-year contract with the Washington Wizards.

Gill, who has never played in an NBA regular season game, played with Khimki in the EuroLeague last season. He’s spent the past three years in the EuroLeague, averaging 10.5 points and 4.3 rebounds over that span.