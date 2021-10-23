UVa baseball roster breakdown: Cavaliers have good blend of youth and experience heading into 2022 season

The Virginia baseball team enters the 2022 season with plenty of new faces.
Between transfers and freshmen, the Cavaliers have more than a dozen newcomers.
The Cavaliers aren’t completely starting fresh this year, however.
They return notable standouts such as senior pitcher/infielder Devin Ortiz, senior outfielder Alex Tappen, as well as second-year players position players Kyle Teel and Jake Gelof.
“Even though you’ve got his large group of first-year position players, you’ve got a good, good core of guys returning that have been around here and have some good experience,” head coach Brian O’Connor said.
O’Connor likes what he’s seen from his team in the early stages of fall practice, and he’s eager to learn more about his team as the fall progresses.
We spoke with O’Connor about how the team’s roster transfers is shaking out during fall ball. Here’s our detailed breakdown of the Cavaliers’ fall roster.
Infielders and outfielders
Returning standouts at these positions include outfielders Chris Newell and Tappen. Newell is a junior and the likely starting centerfielder. He’s looked great at the plate in fall practices and has nine home runs since joining UVa in 2020. Two of those homers came in the College World Series.
O’Connor also praised Tappen’s recent play. Tappen figures to be a staple in UVa’s lineup.
“He’s right where he left off at the end of last season,” O’Connor said. “One, he’s a great leader. Two, he’s gonna be a force in the middle of that lineup, I really believe that.”
Gelof, a sophomore, can be used in multiple different spots if needed. He’s versatile defensively and a top-tier hitter. He hit four home runs and drove in 15 runs in 38 games last spring, coming on strong as the season progressed. He figures to play often whether it’s in the outfield or at a corner infield spot.
Max Cotier, a junior, is a likely choice to start at second base. He’s played 78 games in two seasons and figures to see significant time for the Cavaliers.
Jimmy Sullivan is a returning outfielder. Listed as a junior, Sullivan possesses plenty of power from the left side of the plate. He hit four home runs in 10 games in 2020.
UVa’s other likely contributors are young, but extremely talented.
Sophomore outfielder Addie Burrow, who only took eight at-bats last season, is someone the coaching staff expects to see an increased role in the spring.
Casey Saucke, a freshman, has impressed at third base. He’s still adjusting to the speed of the game defensively, but his bat is electric.
“He’s showing that he’s somebody who should be able to help us and maybe have some versatility too, maybe have the ability to move to the outfield a little bit,” O’Connor said.
UVa’s head coach was quick to mention freshman Griffin O’Ferrall, who has spent time at shortstop as well as other infield spots.
“O’Ferrall has kind of emerged as somebody that somewhere on the infield we feel like he’s gonna impact us not only defensively but also our lineup,” O’Connor said.
O’Connor also likes freshman Justin Rubin, who has spent time at shortstop this fall.
Freshmen Anthony Stephan, Ryan Bhojwani and Ben Petri are other players listed on UVa’s fall roster competing for time. Alex Greene is a sophomore outfielder also listed as a potential right-handed pitching option.
Catchers/utility players
Second-year Kyle Teel is the likely starter, and O’Connor says the left-handed hitter and right-handed thrower has broken away from the competition at the position. Teel was an MLB prospect leaving high school and he delivered on the hype as a freshman. Teel hit nine home runs, 11 doubles and drove in 41 runs in 54 games for the Wahoos.
He was a stud. With Logan Michaels graduated, the starting catcher job is Teel’s to lose.
While Teel is penciled in as the starter, O’Connor has been impressed with freshmen Colin Tuft and Ethan Anderson.
“That’s probably the biggest transition to come in as a freshman,” O’Connor said. “Playing that position can be really difficult … both have been spending some time there and showing some nice things.”
Catcher and utility player Drew Hamrock is another name to monitor. The senior hasn’t played more than 23 games in a season for the Cavaliers, but he’s been a spark plug at the top of the lineup during fall practices.
“He’s really ignited some of our scrimmages with his ability to get on base, steal a base,” O’Connor said. “Drew’s a candidate that has a lot of experience and knowledge. He knows what’s going on, can play anywhere in the outfield, can play second base. I look for him to contribute for us.”
Right-handed pitchers
The three most notable right-handed pitching returners are Matt Wyatt, Devin Ortiz and Paul Kosanovich. Wyatt makes sense as a starting option, and he was fantastic in postseason play in the spring. He had scoreless outings against South Carolina, Dallas Baptist and Tennessee. He throws in the mid to high 90s and can go deep into games.
Ortiz, who spent much of last season at first base and designated hitter, pitched toward the end of the season. He’s been out this fall as he recovers from shoulder surgery on his non-throwing shoulder. Ortiz will likely be used as both a pitcher and position player this spring as the team tries to utilize his talent as much as possible.
Kosanovich, a fiery reliever, missed most of last season with injury. He’s pitched in 32 games in his UVa career, tossing 50 innings and posting a 4.32 ERA.
As for the newcomers, O’Connor was quick to mention Dylan Bowers, Joe Miceli and William Geerdes.
Bowers, a 6-foot-5, 250-pound graduate transfer from Northern Colorado, spent last year as a starter. He had three games with 10 or more strikeouts. UVa has other plans for the big man.
“I think his stuff is going to lend itself to be pretty good for us out of our bullpen,” O’Connor said.
Miceli is a junior college transfer that O’Connor says has proven himself in the fall. He’s expected to eat up innings for the Cavaliers in some role. Geerdes, a transfer from Columbia, has come into his own during fall practices.
“I’ve been excited about what I’ve seen there,” O’Connor said.
Freshman Ryan Minckler, sophomore Avery Mabe and juniors Mason Dillow and Jake Hodorovich are also listed on the fall roster as right-handed pitching options. Jay Woolfolk, a backup quarterback for the UVa football team, is a freshman pitcher who will join the program at some point when the football season concludes.
Left-handed pitchers
Junior Nate Savino and senior Brandon Neeck are the two standout returners. It wouldn’t be a shock to see both guys in UVa’s weekend rotation. Savino is a potential MLB Draft choice and has started in the past, while Neeck tossed 5 2/3 innings in a postseason game against Old Dominion. He struck out 16 in the performance, helping UVa secure a critical win in an NCAA Regional game. He has the stuff to start.
Neither Neeck nor Savino has pitched this fall. They’re both on throwing programs that don’t include game action after a heavy workload in the spring and summer. The same is true for Wyatt, a right-handed pitcher.
“What that has done is it’s afforded us the opportunity to really get a lot of innings out of our freshmen pitchers and our transfer pitchers,” O’Connor said.
Luke Schauer and Jake Berry are returning sophomores. Neither guy played a major role for the Cavaliers last season, but they saw some action and have potential. Berry recorded a pair of outs in the team’s combined no-hitter against Wake Forest on May 14, and he’s been a regular starter in the fall.
Senior Billy Price and sophomore Rece Ritchey also are returning left-handed pitchers. Matthew Buchanan is a freshman lefty who also plays first base.
O’Connor spoke positively about Southern California graduate transfer Brian Gursky. The experienced lefty threw 30 1/3 innings in 2021, going 1-2 with a 4.45 ERA. He recorded one save and struck out 26 compared to 11 walks.
Gursky has shown well in the fall, according to O’Connor.
The bottom line
It’s going to be hard to knock players like Newell, Teel, Tappen, Ortiz, Gelof and Cotier out of UVa’s lineup, but there’s significant competition among younger players to earn meaningful time this spring.
O’Ferrall, Saucke and Rubin are options on the left side of the infield, a spot where UVa is replacing third baseman Zack Gelof and shortstop Nic Kent. Both players were picked in the MLB Draft.
UVa’s starting lineup is still a work in progress, but the meat of the team’s order will feature plenty of experience and major league talent.
On the bump, Neeck, Savino and Wyatt form a trio of potential starters. A handful of transfers figure to compete for rotation spots with those three, and a bunch of other solid pitchers will see their work out of the bullpen.
The lineup seems like the strength of UVa’s team four months before the start of the season, but the pitching staff doesn’t lack talent, even after losing many of its key contributors.