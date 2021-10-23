UVa baseball roster breakdown: Cavaliers have good blend of youth and experience heading into 2022 season

While Teel is penciled in as the starter, O’Connor has been impressed with freshmen Colin Tuft and Ethan Anderson.

“That’s probably the biggest transition to come in as a freshman,” O’Connor said. “Playing that position can be really difficult … both have been spending some time there and showing some nice things.”

Catcher and utility player Drew Hamrock is another name to monitor. The senior hasn’t played more than 23 games in a season for the Cavaliers, but he’s been a spark plug at the top of the lineup during fall practices.

“He’s really ignited some of our scrimmages with his ability to get on base, steal a base,” O’Connor said. “Drew’s a candidate that has a lot of experience and knowledge. He knows what’s going on, can play anywhere in the outfield, can play second base. I look for him to contribute for us.”

Right-handed pitchers

The three most notable right-handed pitching returners are Matt Wyatt, Devin Ortiz and Paul Kosanovich. Wyatt makes sense as a starting option, and he was fantastic in postseason play in the spring. He had scoreless outings against South Carolina, Dallas Baptist and Tennessee. He throws in the mid to high 90s and can go deep into games.