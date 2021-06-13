UVa baseball notes: Drew Dickinson continues to work his magic with Cavaliers' pitching staff

It was Kuhn in 2015 who was instrumental in Adam Haseley’s legendary, come-from-nowhere start in Game 2 of the CWS Finals against Vanderbilt. It was Dickinson earlier this season who had enough trust in McGarry to see past his rough outings.

“I don't know how many times in a week [Dickinson] would say to me, ‘Coach, I'm telling you, Griff McGarry is going to be huge for us. He’s better. He’s figuring it out,’” O’Connor recalled Sunday. “Fortunately, Griff put in the work and hung in there.”

On Monday, O’Connor will take the Cavaliers into the deciding game of a Super Regional for the fifth time in his career. He’s 3-1 in these situations. To go 4-1, he’ll lean on Dickinson, the new voice in the room.

Starting options include Matt Wyatt (3-1, 4.50 ERA), Nate Savino (3-3, 3.75) and Mike Vasil (7-5, 4.82).

“A lot is made of who starts the game,” O’Connor said. “But [Monday], matchups are going to be important. It's not going to be necessarily who starts the game, although that'll be important. We're gonna need a number of guys.”

Elite company