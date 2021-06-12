UVa baseball notebook: O'Connor won't blame loss on overturned call

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Virginia didn’t lose Game 1 of its NCAA Super Regional series with Dallas Baptist on Saturday because of one overturned call in the eighth inning.

At least that was the public approach Brian O’Connor was taking following the Cavaliers’ 6-5 defeat to the Patriots at Founders Park.

“That’s not why we lost the game,” O’Connor said when asked about the most controversial moment of a seven-hour afternoon.

UVa, after losing its lead in the bottom of the seventh inning, was on the brink of a rally in the top of the eighth. A one-out Devin Oritz single was followed by Nic Kent taking first after getting plunked by DBU reliever Peyton Sherling. Sherling, offering a 3-2 breaking ball, then hit Alex Tappen on the leg to load the bases full of Wahoos.

For a minute, anyway.

The play was reviewed and Tappen was ruled out as officials determined he leaned into Sherling’s pitch, sparking a chorus of boos from the UVa faithful and a frustrated O’Connor out from the dugout to argue.